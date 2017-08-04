Lillie Louise photo Little Destroyer, featuring White Rock’s Allie Sheldan (centre) will be the headline band Aug. 10 for the TD Concerts at the Pier series.

Sea Festival music

There are free musical acts aplenty at the main stage beside the pier this weekend (Aug. 5 and 6) as Sea Festival returns.

The lineup created by festival entertainment co-ordinator Jim Black features a large percentage of local entertainers, including both youth bands and performers and long-established acts.

It begins at noon on Saturday with a Peninsula Arts Foundation showcase, followed by Beyond The Eyes (12:45 p.m.), Madison Bell (1:15 p.m.), the Elgin Park Secondary Songwriting Group (2 p.m.), and Curtis Heimburger and Friends (2:45 p.m.).

Richard Tichelman (3 p.m.) and Coldwater and the Bootleggers (3:30 p.m.) are followed by Glen Pearson (5:30 p.m.), Jason Buie (6:30 p.m.).

A youth solo performer showcase at 7:30 p.m will lead into the popular powerhouse set by Tom Lavin and the Legendary Powder Blues Band, followed by the annual fireworks display at 10 p.m.

On Sunday, Aug. 6, following an Arthur Murray dance demonstration at noon and a ‘Fusion Presents’ showcase at 12:30 p.m. White Rock singer-songwriter Heidi McCurdy will take the stage at 2:45 p.m.

Other acts will be Molly Griffin (3:15 p.m.), Honest and the Crow (4:15 p.m.), The Escapes (4:45 p.m.), Sarah Jickling and her Good Bad Luck (5:30 p.m.) and Harley Small (6:15 p.m.), leading into popular progressive alt-rockers Hawking at 7 p.m., just before the annual torchlight parade.

TD Concerts at the Pier

There’s going to be a distinctly hometown look to the proceedings when the penultimate TD Concerts at the Pier event hits the stage next to the White Rock Museum and Archives on Thursday, Aug. 10.

One of the opening acts, bluesy singer-songwriter Ava Carich (at 7 p.m.), winner of last year’s Roadhouse Live Youth Talent Search, has already proven herself a Peninsula favourite.

But headliners Little Destroyer (9 p.m.) also have a strong White Rock angle, thanks to locally-raised singer Allie Sheldan (formely of Rio Bent fame).

For Little Destroyer, she has teamed with brothers Chris and Michael Weiss to create a raw and powerful, synth-heavy alt pop band with a gritty, underground punk vibe, currently creasting a stir on the Vancouver scene and across Canada.

Non-locals on the bill are up and coming Edmonton-based indie rock band The Velveteins, Spencer Morphy and Addison Hiller’s update of the surfer band aesthetic which promises an interesting set starting at 7:45 p.m.

TD Concerts at the Pier series, now in its third year, is presented by the White Rock BIA – in partnership with TD Canada Trust, the City of White Rock and REMAX.

Platinum Blonde will wrap up the series at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, with opening act Spirit at 7 p.m.

Sea Of Stories

Peninsula Productions’ long-awaited Sea Of Stories – a historical musical tribute to White Rock coinciding with Canada 150 celebrations – opens Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Coast Capital Playhouse, 1532 Johnston Rd.

Produced in partnership with the City of White Rock, with funding from Heritage Canada, Sea Of Stories combines an original book by Shawn Macdonald and songs by musical director Dominik Heins, helmed by Peninsula Productions’ artistic director Wendy Bollard.

A fictional framing narrative – Anita and her 14-year-old son Jeffrey have moved to White Rock to help Anita’s mother transition into a retirement home – provides the hook for real-life characters and events in White Rock history, including the 1912 to 1957 period of town-building, but also exploring the area’s indigenous culture and the people of the Semiahmoo First Nation (artist Roxanne Charles was a consultant during development of the script).

Cast members include Sam Bob, Matthew Budd, Jessie Chan, Nancy Ebert, Paige Gibbs, Miranda Gilbert, Anthony Goncharov, Cory Haas, Theo James, Kirsten Kwong, Tegan Verheul, Cathy Wilmot and Andrew Wood. Choreography is by Keri Minty; set, lighting and projection design by Alan Brodie and costumes by Ines Ortner.

Performances are at 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, with 2:30 p.m. matinees on the weekends, until Aug. 26.

Tickets ($27, $22 seniors and $13 students) are available from 604-536-7535 or www.peninsulaproductions.org

Canada 150 shows

The City of White Rock, Semiahmoo Arts and Canada 150 are co-presenting two exhibits this summer highlighting both established and emerging artists, curated by Melanie Watts.

Subtitled Sagas, Narratives – and Selfies, the exhibits began with the Our Past exhibition at White Rock Community Centre, 15154 Russell Ave.

The second exhibit, Our Future, opens Aug. 12 at the Pop-Uptown Gallery, 1459 B Johnston Rd. with a reception from 2-5 p.m.

Blue Frog

More summer evenings with internationally noted musicians are on the way at White Rock’s intimate concert venue, Blue Frog Studios.

Upcoming shows include a summertime dance party with local favourites The Ocean Park Wailers, a seven piece band covering everything from deep blues and rock, to R & B, roots and originals, Saturday Aug. 12 at 8 p.m.

Also on the way is Byrd Dawg, Joel Dietrich and Wayne Rempel’s ‘ultimate tribute’ to the Everly Brothers, Friday, Aug. 18 (still tickets for the 9:15 show).

And on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. it’s the Afro-Cuban style music of multiple Juno Award-winner Jane Bunnett and Maqueque.

The venue is located at 1328 Johnston Rd.; tickets are available at 604-542-3055, or visit www.bluefrogstudios.ca

Trad Jazz

Popular White Rock Traditional Jazz Society season of house band Red Beans & Rice, led by cornetist/pianist Rice Honeywell Sr., continues its 13th summer season of Dixieland-style jazz, offering regular dances on Sundays (2-5 p.m.) at Club 240 (the Royal Canadian Legion Crescent Branch).

This Sunday’s event will feature society regular Bob Aitken on drums.

The band holds sway every Sunday afternoon until Aug. 27, including holiday long weekends, until the fall.

Admission (at the door) is $10 for WRTJS members and full-time students, $12 for everybody else.

Ceramic art

The Semiahmoo Potters have joined forces with the Fraser Valley Potters Guild for the current joint pottery sale and show at the City of White Rock’s Pop Uptown Gallery (1459B Johnston Rd.).

Expressions in Clay (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday) will display a rotation of creations by more than 45 potters.

Featured artists will demonstrate techniques, not only sharing their own passion for clay but also informing visitors of opportunities to buy works, take lessons and participate in future pottery events. Organizers note that repeat visits are encouraged – displays in the gallery will be continually changing as pieces sell and new ones are shown.

Rock art

Frequent White Rock Players Club director Kate Stadel is managing an exhibit of rock n’ roll art until Aug. 5 at New Westminster’s Anvil Centre (777 Columbia St.).

The Fine Art of Rock showcases the work of artist-designer Ernie Cefalu, of Pacific Eye & Ear, in an unrivalled collection of album cover and music-related images from the pop era of the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s.

While you may not know the name, it’s more than likely you’re familiar with Cefalu’s iconic images and designs for albums by The Rolling Stones, The Guess Who, David Bowie, The Doors, Black Sabbath, Alice Cooper, The Bee Gees, Aerosmith and Earth, Wind and Fire.

Included are such masterpieces as the Welcome To My Nightmare cover for Alice Cooper, and the much-reproduced ‘tongue logo’ developed for The Rolling Stones.