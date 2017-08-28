The Color Run comes to Cloverdale this weekend

‘Paint race’ hits the Fairgrounds on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

A foam-covered young Color Run participant as seen on the event’s Facebook page.

SURREY — The Color Run comes to Cloverdale this Saturday (Sept. 2).

The 5K “Vancouver” event promises new colour zones, giant unicorns, a “unicorn” medal, foam zone and more at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, starting at 9 a.m.

The “dream” theme is presented by Lay’s, and the event’s charity partner is Chill Vancouver, which operates year-round youth development programs through boardsports.

“Make sure you plan your day with plenty of time,” event planners say on the TheColorRun.com website. “At The Color Run, the start line is its own pre-race party with music, dancing, warm-up stretching and giveaways.”

The Color Run is not to be confused with Color Me Rad, a similar event also held in Cloverdale. The so-called “paint races” see runners covered in coloured powder.

The Color Run was founded in March 2011 as an event “to promote healthiness and happiness by bringing the community together to participate in the ‘Happiest 5K on the Planet.’ We are the original paint race and have created a completely new genre of Color Dash running events that continue to grow exponentially.”