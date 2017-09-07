SURREY EVENTS GUIDE for Sept. 7 and beyond

Plays, concerts, festivals and more in our weekly calendar for Surrey and area

Magic, music and more are part of this year’s Fleetwood Festival, on Saturday (Sept. 9) at Fleetwood Community Centre from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more info, see listing under Festivals.

CONCERTS

Jazz Vespers at Northwood United Church: Hour-long concert events on second and fourth Sundays at church, 8855 156th St., Surrey, 4 p.m. start, Northwood-united.org.

“Oh, Canada, We Sing For Thee!”: Canadian songbird Leisa Way and band in concert as part of tour that celebrates the songwriters and artists that give our great country its heart and soul, on Sept. 22 at Surrey Arts Centre’s mainstage. Suitable for all ages, presented by Surrey Civic Theatres as part of Surrey Celebrates Canada 150. Info: Surrey.ca.

SALES

Cloverdale Kids Swap Meet at Shannon Hall (6050 176th St., Surrey) on Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Sell your gently used or new kids items. Toys, books, clothing, baby equipment, and so much more. Small business tables are also welcome. Only one vendor per business.” Admission $5/$4. Contact: Michelle, 604-533-1970, mattie1995@hotmail.com.

Car Trunk Sale at South Surrey Recreation & Arts Centre on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Gently used items, household good, used books and other great finds.” At 14601 20th Ave., Surrey.

OPEN HOUSE

Guildford Recreation Centre’s Fall Open House on Sept. 13 from 5:30 to 7:30pm. “Join us for a free, fun and social event while you learn about Guildford Recreation Centre’s fall programs. Make new friends and bring your questions for Guildford Recreation Centre’s aquatic, recreation and library staff. Newcomers to the community are welcome.” At 15105 105th Ave.

NATURE

Wild Wednesdays at Surrey Nature Centre: Event on Sept. 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m. “Discover our incredible natural surroundings and go at your own pace as you pick and choose from our outdoor activities. Bring a picnic to make an evening of your visit.” Parent participation required for children ages 13 and under. Info: 604-502-6065, surrey.ca/culture-recreation/24073.aspx.

National Tree Day Planting Party on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Surrey Nature Centre from 10 am to 2 p.m., 14225 Green Timbers Way. “Celebrate National Tree Day by helping to plant 500 new trees and shrubs in a community park! Enjoy live music, nature activities and a free BBQ lunch for planters (while supplies last). For more information, visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation/13730.aspx.

COMMUNITY

Newton Recreation Centre grand re-opening event on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free event includes live entertainment, wrestling demos, children’s games, giveaways, mini golf, face painting, a bouncy castle and a free public swim.

Dance Without Limits (Surrey) on Thursdays at Chuck Bailey Rec Centre, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey. “The Cerebral Palsy Association of BC is offering a free, inclusive art program for children and youth 5-15 years old with any type of disability. Family members, siblings and friends are welcome. The program is run on a drop-in basis.” Info: bccerebralpalsy.com/programs/dance-without-limits.

FAIRS

Olde Harvest Fair at Historic Stewart Farm: Annual fall fair celebrates the harvest with a bounty of food, neighbourly competitions and music. On Sept. 16, enjoy local food vendors and artisans, warm apple cider and performances by Surrey’s re-enactment troupe The Re-Enactors. At 13723 Crescent Rd., South Surrey. Info: 604-592-6956.

Kensington Prairie’s 7th Annual Fall Fair at the community centre on Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free activities include games, crafts, face painting and more. At 16824 32nd Ave., South Surrey.

EXPO

Fall Construction Expo on Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1 at Agriplex building, Cloverdale Exhibition Grounds in Surrey. Show is focused on the latest technology, product innovation, trends, and updated latest applications. Event produced by North American Trade Promotions Ltd. of Surrey. Info: 604-726-0500, theconstructionexpo.com.

YOUTH

Band Aid: Youth Musician Development Workshop 2017 at Surrey City Hall (13450 104th Ave.) on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. “Develop your music skills at Band-Aid alongside music industry mentors. Band-Aid is a community-driven, youth-led development day designed for local singers, songwriters, solo artists, bands and DJs between 12 to 22 years of age. Work, learn and collaborate with fellow musicians and music professionals. The day ends with a jam night on Centre Stage.” Info: 604-501-5566 or register online with course number 4547961 (via ww.surrey.ca/culture-recreation/20751.aspx) for this free one-day event. All local musicians between the ages of 12 to 22 years are welcome to attend.

UrbanScreen Youth Night at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre on Sept. 22 from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Youth from Chuck Bailey’s skate park and gym programs and the city’s Community Art Program will premier short films and digital artworks. Surrey Art Gallery’s Art Together participants will also screen their film graffiti project made with mentoring artist Alex MacKenzie. At 13458 107A Ave., surreyurbanscreen.ca.

Youth Fest All-Wheels Jam on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Guildford Youth Park (15105 105th Ave., Surrey). “Youth between the ages of 13-21 years can register at the event to participate. All wheels are welcome and there will be lots of prizes to be won.”

HERITAGE

History of food in Surrey: Event on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Cloverdale Library from 1:30 to 3 p.m. “The free program will touch on the diets and recipes of First Nations and newcomers and highlight newsprint stories and ads dating from the late 1800s onward. Attendees will then fast-forward to the introduction of electric appliances in the 1950s and learn about a few Surrey hot spots.” Pre-register at 604-502-6459 or online.

THEATRE/STAGE

“Please Don’t Eat the Daisies”: The Naked Stage Readers Theatre open their second season with a highly acclaimed play by Jean Kerr – a dramatic comedy with the edge to comedy. Actors are Diane Jamieson, Deanna Gray, Croy Jenkins and George Stone. Performances on Sept. 22, 23 at 7:30 p.m. and 24th at 2 p.m. at Newton Cultural Centre, 13570 72nd Ave., Surrey. All seats $15. At the door or Brown Paper Tickets.

“Hound of the Baskervilles”: Royal Canadian Theatre Company presents Sherlock Holmes-inspired comedy/mystery to Surrey Arts Centre’s main stage from Oct. 5 to 7. “Three amazingly, talented actors – plus one wandering fireplace – bring all the characters to life in an hilarious spoof that nonetheless stays true to the story’s fascinating plot.” Info and tickets: tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

“Wrong Turn at Lungfish”: Surrey Little Theatre presents dramatic comedy written by Garry Marshall and Lowell Ganz from Oct. 26 to Nov. 25. “The story of a blind and bitter college professor and his encounter with a saucy, streetwise young woman who volunteers to read to him in the hospital. The clash of intellect and wit takes the two from animosity and fear to friendship and understanding.” Info: surreylittletheatre.com.

“Menopause The Musical”: Musical parody about aging women comes to Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Friday, Oct. 27, as part of tour presented by Live Nation Canada. Tickets range from $36 to $70.50, plus service charges, via livenation.com and 1-855-985-5000.

FESTIVALS

“Pie in the Plaza” event at Central City Shopping Centre Plaza (10153 King George Blvd.) on Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Celebrate Agriculture Week and see the creation of BC’s largest blueberry pie, with live music from All the King’s Men and fiddling duo The Whiskey Minstrels, plus pony rides, face painting, inflatable corn maze, seed planting and more. Info: surrey.ca/culture-recreation/24231.aspx.

Surrey Fest: Annual event returns on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Holland Park, featuring live entertainment, community groups, crafters, vendors and food trucks. “Surrey Fest is a celebration of community that brings together businesses, charities and Surrey residents.” Event presented by Downtown Surrey BIA.

Fleetwood Festival 2017 on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Fleetwood Community Centre (15996 84th Ave., Surrey) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Enjoy a wide variety of performers and children’s activities including bouncy castles, the human sphere, mini golf, The Re-Enactors, Storytelling Magic with Silly Suzie as well as a variety of artists such as face painting, mendhi, glitter tattoo and a caricaturist.” Performances by Vancouver Puppet Theatre, Billy the Magician, Pat Chessell Trio, Fleetwood’s own South Asian Ladies and Hawaiian Dancers. Info: 604-501-5030.

Apple Fest at Darts’ Hill Garden Park on Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Celebrate the harvest at Darts Hill Garden Orchard. Take part in apple-related activities and fall festivities amongst the fall colours.” Rain or shine, entrance by donation. Pets are not allowed, except service dogs. At 1660 168th St., South Surrey. Info: 604-501-5050.

Surrey Youth Fest on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Guildford Recreation Centre, 15105 105 Ave, Surrey. Activities from 1 to 7 p.m., plus dance from 8 to 11 p.m. “Surrey Youth Fest is the city’s largest free youth celebration of the year. Drop by with your friends or family – there’s something fun for everyone,” featuring 25+ youth performers, all-styles dance battle, carnival games and food trucks, wipe out inflatable game, skateboard, scooter and BMX jam and demos, free swim (ages 10-18 years), 40+ interactive exhibits, cooking competition with MasterChef and more. Info: surrey.ca/youth/393.aspx.

“Give Peace a Chance” Surrey Festival on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Fleetwood Community Centre from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Free admission, featuring music, songs, dances, peace talks and announcement of winners of the Arts & Literary Contests for 2017. Event presented by Global Peace Alliance Surrey Society. Info: peacealways.org, 604-583-6767.

BOOKS/LIT

Authors Among Us event on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at Guildford Library (15105 105th Ave., Surrey) from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. Free admission. “Come to meet and hear our local authors in a panel discussion,” featuring Nova Bannatyne, Stefanie Fields and Roy Jantzen. “At the end of the event, you are welcome to mingle with the authors, get your autographs, and purchase a book directly from the author.” To register, call 604-598-7366 or in person at the Guildford Library. Info: surreylibraries.ca.

VISUAL ART

Surrey Art Gallery exhibit-opening reception and panel discussion on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 6:30 to 9 p.m., with “Ground Signals” exhibiting artists Ruth Beer, Brandon Gabriel, Valérie d. Walker, and Bobbi L. Kozinuk, moderated by the gallery’s curator of exhibitions and collections, Jordan Strom, and co-curator Roxanne Charles. Even will feature a live collaborative performance by Cathy Busby and Charlene Vickers, “who will be riffing off their installation ‘Intertribal Lifelines’ to resound bodily water and land presence.” At 13750 88th Ave., 604-501-5566.

Surrey Art Gallery: Gallery at Bear Creek Park, 88th Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. “Shift: KPU Fine Arts Faculty,” to Nov. 5.

Thursday Artist Talk: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on first Thursday of every month at Bear Creek Park facility, 7:30 p.m. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca.

PopUp Newton Gallery + Creative Hub: Gallery space in Newton features local artists and collectives, at 137th Street and 72A Avenue. Info: Facebook.com/PopUpNewton.

Newton Cultural Centre showcases works by local artists at 13530 72nd Ave. Info: 604-594-2700, Artscouncilofsurrey.ca.

Surrey Urban Screen: Digital art shown on screen on side of building at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, at 13458 107A Ave. Exhibit can be viewed from 30 minutes after sunset until midnight. Info: 604-598-5898, Surreyurbanscreen.ca.

BUSINESS

“7 Success Tips for Women Leaders to Maximize Growth & Profit”: Surrey Board of Trade event on Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 8-10 a.m. in the SBOT Conference Room (101-14439 104th Ave.). “This event will assist female leaders to grow personally and professionally. The Surrey Board of Trade realizes that often female leaders face challenges in the workforce and within businesses that are unique to them, come learn how to mitigate those challenges.” Workshop is facilitated Cheryl Bishop from Make Your Mark Training and Consulting Inc. Admission is $35, or member rate of $25. Info: 604-581-7130.

Surrey Environment and Business Awards Lunch: 11th Annual evnet on Thursday, Sept. 14 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel (15269 104 Avenue, Surrey). Awards are presented to Surrey-based businesses or Surrey Board of Trade members who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to environmental leadership and/or issues. Admission: $50 each or $300 for a table of 6. Corporate tables are also available. Info: businessinsurrey.com or call 604-581-7130.

Surrey Board of Trade Business Networking event at Semiahmoo House on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 5 to 7 p.m., at 15306 24th Ave., South Surrey. “Learn about Semiahmoo House Society’s plans to promote inclusion over cocktails and hors d’oeuvres by their own catering crew.” The society is a not-for-profit organization providing services to people with disabilities and their families in Surrey and White Rock. To register, visit businessinsurrey.com or call 604-581-7130.

AWARDS

Darpan magazine’s Extraordinary Achievement Awards event on Friday, Sept. 15 at Aria Banquet Hall and Convention Centre, 12350 Pattullo Pl., Surrey, from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Info: 604-572-0199, darpanmagazine.com.

CLUBS/BARS

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, Donegalspub.com/events.html.

Peacock Bar & Grill: Live music, open-mic nights and more at all-ages venue in Whalley, 10257 King George Blvd. Info: 604-584-1388, Peacockbar-grill.com.

Elements Casino: Live music and special events at 300-seat licensed venue, 17755 60th Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Elementscasino.com.

The Taphouse Guildford: Upscale music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey, featuring DJ nights and some live bands. Info: 604-583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca.

Pancho’s Top 40 Rock Club: Live top 40 and classic rock. Tuesday karaoke, Thursday jam night. At 10768 King George Blvd., Surrey, 604-583-3536. Band and special-event info: Panchosnightclub.com.

Dublin Crossing: Live music four nights a week at 18789 Fraser Hwy., Surrey. 604-575-5470, Dublincrossing.com.

Central City Brewing Co.: Live music on select nights at restaurant/bar, 13450 102nd Ave., at Central City, Surrey. Info: 604-582-6620, Centralcitybrewing.com.

COMEDY

Just for Laughs comedy tour of Canadian cities will launch at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Friday, Oct. 13, featuring Sugar Sammy, Alonzo Bodden and Gina Brillon. Tickets are $45, hahaha.com/comedytour, 1-855-985-5000, ticketmaster.ca.

EMPLOYMENT

Lifeguard Information Session at Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex on Sept. 21 from 6 to 7 p.m. “Learn how you can get started on a path towards being a lifeguard or aquatic instructor. Find out about the training process and volunteer opportunities.” Free session; all participants must be aged 10 and older and register online, in person or by phone to secure their spot. Info: 604-501-5100, surrey.ca/culture-recreation/24132.aspx.

FOOD/DRINKS

Ukrainian “soul food” – perogies, cabbage rolls and borscht – available for sale on the last Friday of each month as fundraiser at Ukrainian Cultural Centre, 13512 108th Ave., Surrey, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. “Eat-in, take away, or ready for your freezer.” Info: 604-531-1923, 604-581-0313.

Pyrogy and cabbage roll sale held on last Saturday of every month at Ukrainian Catholic Church, 13753 108th Ave., Surrey, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., as fundraiser for church activities. Info: 604-583-8591.

CLUBS/GROUPS

Surrey Beekeepers Association meetings held on third Wednesday of each month, 7:30 p.m. start at Honeybee Centre, 7480 176th St., Surrey. Contact Don or Fran Carter, 604-591-3262. “All welcome to attend and learn about bees.”

CFUW (Canadian Federation of University Women) North Delta/Surrey is a club open to all women graduates, students and associates who support the mission and ideals of CFUW, which provides annual scholarships and bursaries to deserving female graduates who are going on to university. The club meets monthly from September to June. Contact Heather at 604-591-7678 or Eleanor at 604-589-3631.

DANCES

Surrey Fiddlers Old Time Dance takes place at Don Christian Recreation Centre (new location for event, 6220 184th St., Surrey) on first Tuesday of every month, except July and August, from 1 to 4 p.m., starting Sept. 5 Admission is $4. For info, call Evan, 604-576-1066.

Scottish Country Dance classes at Sullivan Hall, 6306 152nd St., Surrey. Hosted by White Rock Scottish Country Dance Club. “First class free, drop-in fee $5.” Events are held on Wednesday evenings each week, starting at 7 p.m. For info, call Maureen at 604-536-1367 or visit Wrscdc.org.

T.W. Twirlers Square Dance Club hosts events every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Royal Heights Baptist Church, 11706 96th Ave., North Delta. All-ages event, first night is free admission. “It is ‘Friendship Set To Music.’ Come out and have fun learning to dance and meet new friends, for a social, fun night out.” Info: darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841.

Surrey International Folk Dancing meets Thursdays from 7 to 10 pm at Walnut Road Elementary, 16152 82nd Ave., Surrey, from September to June. “First time free, no partner required. Wear comfortable shoes.” $4 drop-in fee. Info: Call Dale, 604-496-4236, Surreyfolkdance.org.

SENIORS

National Seniors Day Celebration at Surrey City Hall on Friday, Sept. 29 from 11am to 1:30pm. “Listen to Dr. Art Hister and enjoy a musical performance by the Classics Brass Trio. Light refreshments will be served.” To register, call 604-501-5100 and quote registration # 4554860.

Vedic Seniors Parivar Centre of Vedic Hindu Cultural Society Surrey is organizing a 13-day cruise to Australia & New Zealand and tour of Sydney city for four days, in November. Contact Surendra Handa, cruise/tour organizer, 604-507-9945 for more details.

Jamming at Fleetwood: Golden-agers are invited to join group of senior musicians that meets every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., at 15996 84th Ave. “We play for the sheer pleasure of entertaining a dedicated audience who come in to listen or dance, every week. Lunch is available for purchase, and you can try your luck at winning a 50/50 draw.” Info: contact Mildred, email truderung37@gmail.com or call 604-789-5037.

Newton Seniors Centre Tennis Club seeks experienced, senior (55+) tennis players. “We are not a teaching club, so you must know how to play, serve and score.” For information, call Al or Sue at 604-594-8783, or Jan, 604-502-7844.

MARKETS

Surrey Urban Farmers Market at North Surrey rec centre plaza on Wednesday afternoons this summer, from 2 to 6 p.m. “A vibrant, multicultural farmers market, promoting and celebrating small-scale farmers, food producers and artisans for the benefit of our diverse community.” Live music, plus community workshops and events. Info: Surreymarket.org, 778-228-3276.

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176th St. (Hwy 15) and 62nd Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

ANTIQUES

Antiques & Collectibles Fair on Sunday, Sept. 10 at Sullivan Hall in Surrey from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 6306 152nd St. All-ages, $2 admission fee. “North Surrey Lions Club hosting the fair, with 30 tables of vendors, concession on site. Also appearing is Gail Pirie, Certified Appraiser (1 item $15 and 3 items $40).” Event contact is Val Barker, v_barker@hotmail.com, 604-916-2955.

Antiques off the Roadshow event on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Surrey Art Gallery, from noon to 3 p.m. “Rummage through the attic, check out the storage area in the garage, and gather up the old gold jewelry you’re planning to sell, for verbal appraisal by experts who are knowledgeable about jewelry, antiques, collectibles, antiquarian books, and Asian, European, and First Nations art.” Cost is $10 for the first item and $5 for each additional item. This is a drop-in event; registration is not required. Observers are welcome. Parking is free. Event sponsored by Surrey Art Gallery Association. Info: 604-501-5566.

WALKS/RUNS

Parkinson SuperWalk on morning of Sept. 10 at Bear Creek Park, Surrey. “Parkinson SuperWalk is the single most important provincial and national awareness and fundraising event for Parkinson Society British Columbia (PSBC). This year, our goal is to attract over 2,400 walkers and raise at least $460,000 in B.C.” Info: superwalkbc.kintera.org.

MUSEUMS

Surrey Museum: Closed for renovations until September 2018. Located at 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/heritage, 604-592-6956.

Historic Stewart Farm: Facility located at site of 1894 farmhouse and heritage gardens, at 13723 Crescent Rd., South Surrey. Info: 604-592-6956, www.surrey.ca/heritage.

Surrey Archives: Info: 604-502-6459 or archives@surrey.ca. 17671 56th Ave, Cloverdale.

EDUCATION

Surrey English Language Centre provides free English language classes for new immigrants to Canada with proof of permanent residence, age 17 or older. “We offer full-time and evening LINC classes year-round, funded by Citizenship and Immigration Canada.” To register, call 604-582-7479, email selc@shaw.ca, visit 9801 King George Blvd. (suites #111 and #350), Surrey.

Free “English for the Workplace” classes at PICS in new Project Based Language Training Program (PBLT). “Students will learn and develop soft skills, job search, resume writing, interview skills, networking and much more.” Call 604-596-7722, ext. 138. Free childminding on site.

VOLUNTEERS

Surrey City Hall Volunteer Information Session on Sept. 15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Learn how to apply to be a volunteer, where you can volunteer, which volunteer opportunities are right for you, what benefits you’ll get as a volunteer with the City of Surrey. At 13450 104th Ave.

The Learning Disabilities Association of BC is recruiting volunteers for its fall tutoring program to help children and youth learn to read or do math. Training provided. Call 604-591-5156 for info, or email info@ldafs.org.

Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland needs volunteer mentors throughout the Lower Mainland, especially in Surrey. “As we grow to support more girls in Surrey, so too must we grow our pool of volunteers.” Info: 604-873-4525, bigsisters.bc.ca.

Fraser Health Crisis Line needs volunteers: “We operate 24/7 and recruit year-round with 5-6 training sessions per year. We are 90 per cent volunteer-based relying on over 27,000 volunteer hours annually to answer nearly 45,000 calls per year. Develop skills for social work, counseling, mental health, policing, E-Comm 911, grad school and so much more.” Info: Optionsbc.ca/volunteer-at-options, 604-584-5811, ext. 1309.

Canadian Cancer Society: “Campaign volunteers and Community Office Support volunteers are needed at our Surrey office at 10362 King George Blvd. For more information, contact kristina.gao@bc.cancer.ca or apply directly at Cancervolunteer.ca.

Alzheimer Society of B.C. seeks volunteers to help Surrey families live well with dementia. The society is looking for a volunteer to facilitate its local caregiver support group. “This involves leading a monthly meeting, maintaining group attendance records and using Society materials to provide information to the group.” A time commitment of three to six hours per month is required. Training is provided. Contact the Resource Centre at 604-449-5000 or info.southfraser@alzheimerbc.org. Info: Alzheimerbc.org.

Surrey Hospice Society, which offers programs and services in hospice, palliative and bereavement care (all offered free of charge), needs volunteers and also donations to support its programs. To help, call 604-584-7006, email admin@surreyhospice.com or visit #1-15243 91st Ave., Surrey.

Surrey Art Gallery Association seeks volunteers for its gift shop at its Bear Creek Park facility. “If you enjoy meeting new people and local artists, being around unique and finely crafted artworks by artists from around the Lower Mainland, this is the place for you.” Contact Joan Owen, 604-531-8118.

MOVIE THEATRES

Hollywood 3 Cinemas: 7125 138th St. (Newton Centre, near 72nd Ave., Surrey). 604-592-4441. Hollywoodcinema.ca.

Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford: 15051 101st Ave. 604-581-1716, Landmarkcinemas.com

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72nd Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400.

GARDENS

Cloverdale Garden Club meets on the second Thursday of the month, from September to June, at Clayton Community Hall, 18513 70th Ave., Surrey. Annual membership is $20, drop-in fee is $3. For information, contact Nancy, 604-530-4197.

South Surrey Garden Club: The club meets at 7 p.m. every fourth Wednesday (except August and December) at St Mark’s Anglican Church, 12953 20th Ave. “We have a very active and full program with great speakers, field trips and workshops.” Info: Contact Kathy Starke at 604 535 8264 or visit Southsurreygardenclub.ca.

NETWORKING

Valley Women’s Network Luncheons held on last Wednesday of every month at Eaglequest Golf Club, 7778 152nd St., Surrey. Event fee $27, or $30 at door for non-members. “Come share your business successes, goals with us and let us help one another.” Info: Valleywomensnetwork.com, 604-940-9355.

HEALTH

Mental Health Family and Friends Info Night: “Support and information for friends and family of people struggling with mental illness. New members are always welcome,” on first and third Thursday of every month at SMH- Psychiatry Board room, 4th floor. For more information, call Hardeep 604-574-1976 or frasersouth@bcss.org

Al-Anon: “When you don’t know where to turn because someone drinks too much, Al-Anon family groups can help.” Call 888-425-2666, M-F, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., or visit Al-anon.alateen.org.

Nar Anon: “If you have a family member or friend struggling with addiction problems, then Nar Anon may be the place for you. We meet on Tuesdays at Bethany-Newton United Church on the corner of 60th and 148th St. in Surrey. Meetings start at 7:30 p.m.” Info: Nar-anon.org.

Cancer: Thriving and Surviving Program, on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Elim Village – The Oasis, 9008 158th St., Surrey. “A self-management program designed for people who have completed treatment and are living with or have been affected by cancer. Classes are highly participative, where mutual support and success build the participants’ confidence in their ability to manage their health and maintain active and fulfilling lives. The workshop is facilitated by two trained lay leaders, many who are cancer survivors themselves. Caregivers are also welcome to attend.” Info: Selfmanagementbc.ca.

Surrey Multiple Sclerosis support meetings held on the last Wednesday of every month, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., at Fleetwood Christian Reformed Church, 9165 160th St., Surrey. Info: Contact Cheryl (tcheryl@telus.net, 604-581-3758) or Barb (778-373-0284).

Tao Healing Group (formerly Soul Power) Surrey: “Learn simple but powerful self-healing techniques for any aspect of life, with Certified Healers and Teachers. Receive free healing and blessings.” Tuesday evenings at 7pm, Surrey City Centre Library, 10350 University Dr., “Everyone is welcome, and no previous experience is necessary.” By donation, info: 778-379-9920.