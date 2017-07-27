Surrey Events Guide for July 27 and beyond

Plays, concerts, festivals and more in our weekly calendar for Surrey and area

‘Tangled’ is among movies shown outdoors on Friday nights in Cloverdale. See listing under Movies.

CONCERTS

“Noontime Notes” concerts at Central City’s outdoor plaza for lunchtime crowd on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, until Aug. 24, from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring a wide range of performers. For schedule, visit centralcity.ca.

Jazz Vespers at Northwood United Church: Note: Event on hiatus until the fall. Hour-long concert events on second and fourth Sundays at church, 8855 156th St., Surrey, 4 p.m. start, Northwood-united.org.

Sounds of Summer Music Series: Free performances at a variety of park venues in Surrey until Aug. 30, featuring a variety of performers. “The series is a fantastic way to discover a new garden, rediscover a favourite space, or relax and unwind within a beautiful outdoor setting.” Most performances are from 6:30 to 8 p.m., plus three daytime events this year. Info: 604-501-5050, Surrey.ca/culture-recreation/13488.aspx.

TD Concerts at the Pier: Free concerts in White Rock this summer, on waterfront near the pier, from 6 to 10 p.m. on select nights, featuring Little Destroyer and guests (Aug. 10) and Platinum Blonde (Aug. 19). Info: concertsatthepier.com.

Amrit Bains in “Rock With Me” concert on Saturday, Aug. 12 at Surrey Arts Centre, 7:30 p.m. start. “Fun energy and full of positive feelings. Good for all ages.” Info at tickets.surrey.ca and amritbains.com.

SALES

Green Timbers Covenant Church yard sale on Saturday, July 29, from 9:30 am to 2 p.m., at 14219 88th Ave. “Giant yard sale, proceeds go to help send youth to camp.” Info: 604-594-7133.

WRESTLING

“Rage in the Cage” event hosted by Allstar Wrestling on Friday, Aug. 11 at Alice McKay building at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, featuring tag-team action and India vs Azeem. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Info: Allstarwrestling.ca 604-710-0872.

COMMUNITY

Newton Days: Throughout July and August, Newton Days will be taking over the Newton Grove on Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. at 13730 72 Ave. “Open to the community, nearly everything will be free. Complete with a farms’ market, kid fun zone, face painting, food trucks, henna and Science World demonstrations. Newton Days is a push to create a more vibrant community within the Newton Town Centre. Get out, enjoy the weather, enjoy the activities, and get to know your neighborhood.” Info: newtonbia.com, 604-593-2294.

Dance Without Limits (Surrey) on Thursdays at Chuck Bailey Rec Centre, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey. “The Cerebral Palsy Association of BC is offering a free, inclusive art program for children and youth 5-15 years old with any type of disability. Family members, siblings and friends are welcome. The program is run on a drop-in basis.” Info: bccerebralpalsy.com/programs/dance-without-limits.

YOUTH

“Hustling & Mustling for Youth”: MOSAIC Settlement Services hosts event on July 28 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. “Join the youth crowd in welcoming Jet Sunner of Surrey RCMP and Team Izzat to SFU Surrey Campus! Team Izzat will present about youth and sports followed up by an interactive theatre experience by Mosaic’s NuYu program. Finally, after a yummy lunch, youth will play some bubble ball. Through games such as Prison Break, King of the Ring, and Bubble Soccer, youth will release energy, make friends, and have fun at Holland Park.” Register for free; call 604-254 9626, ext. 1010, or visit mosaicbc.org for more info.

Bear Creek Skateboard Jam on Saturday, July 29 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Bear Creek Youth Park, King George Blvd and 84 Avenue. “Connect with other youth and dominate Bear Creek Skateboard Jam at this free skate session. Receive free instruction, pick-up new tips & tricks, and practice your moves.”

Guildford Street Style Skate Competition on Saturday, Aug. 26 from noon to 4 p.m. at Guildford Youth Park (15105 105th Ave., Surrey). “There will be a judged competition based on timed runs as well as an open floor to showcase skills and tricks. Tons of prizes and giveaways!”

Youth Fest All-Wheels Jam on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Guildford Youth Park (15105 105th Ave., Surrey). “Youth between the ages of 13-21 years can register at the event to participate. All wheels are welcome and there will be lots of prizes to be won.”

HERITAGE

Métis Celebration at Surrey Museum on Saturday, July 29 from 1 to 4 p.m. “Fly the oldest flag in Canada, try some bannock, watch a traditional finger weaver and enjoy fiddle music as we celebrate Métis heritage in Canada.” 17710 56A Ave., 604-592-6956, surrey.ca/museum.

Heritage Sites Bus Tour: Departs from Historic Stewart Farm on Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday with a guided bus tour revealing places and people who helped shape Surrey. Stops include the Peace Arch and Surrey’s 1912 Municipal Hall.” Session 16yrs+, fee of $25. Pre-registration required for this event. Info: 604-592-6956, surrey.ca/stewartfarm.

“What We Bring”: A new Community Treasures exhibit at Surrey Museum celebrates Surrey’s stories of immigration with a display of what people brought with them from their original homelands. Exhibit on on display until the museum closes for expansion on July 30, at 17710 56A Ave. Info: 604-592-6956. surrey.ca/museum.

Amazing Farm Scavenger Hunt at Historic Stewart Farm: Would you have made it as a pioneer? On Saturday, Aug. 12, find out as you team up with friends, coworkers or family in this race around the Farm. Bring your smartphone or tablet to record your race to pump water (no taps here!), do laundry without a washing machine, dress like a pioneer (they didn’t have zippers) and more. There’s prizes and bragging rights to be won. Info: 604-592-6956.

“Canada Is”: Canadiana artifacts from the Surrey Museum collection and community members are featured in an exhibition at Historic Stewart Farm, South Surrey, until Sept. 4. Info: 604-592-6956.

FESTIVALS

South Surrey Community Festival on Saturday, July 29, 11 a.m. to 3 pm at South Surrey Recreation & Arts Centre, featuring live entertainment, children’s play zone, face painting, artisans, prizes, and dunk tank.

Jamaica Day Festival: 16th annual event on Sunday, Aug. 6 at Holland Park in Surrey, from noon to 7 p.m., featuring live music, DJs, food, a domino tournament, soccer tourney, KidZone, more. Free admission. Event hosted by the Jamaican Canadian Cultural Association of B.C., jccabc.ca.

VISUAL ART

Surrey Art Gallery: Gallery at Bear Creek Park, 88th Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. “Arts 2017,” to Aug. 25. “High Muck a Muck: Playing Chinese,” to Aug. 22; “Shift: KPU Fine Arts Faculty,” to Nov. 5.

Thursday Artist Talk: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on first Thursday of every month at Bear Creek Park facility, 7:30 p.m. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca.

PopUp Newton Gallery + Creative Hub: Gallery space in Newton features local artists and collectives, at 137th Street and 72A Avenue. Info: Facebook.com/PopUpNewton.

Newton Cultural Centre showcases works by local artists at 13530 72nd Ave. Info: 604-594-2700, Artscouncilofsurrey.ca.

Surrey Urban Screen: Digital art shown on screen on side of building at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, at 13458 107A Ave. Exhibit can be viewed from 30 minutes after sunset until midnight. Info: 604-598-5898, Surreyurbanscreen.ca.

CLUBS/BARS

Peacock Bar & Grill: Live music, open-mic nights (Tues./Thurs.) and more at all-ages venue in Whalley, 10257 King George Blvd. Info: 604-584-1388, Peacockbar-grill.com.

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, Donegalspub.com/events.html.

Escape bar at Elements Casino: Live music and more on select nights at 300-seat licensed venue, 17755 60th Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Elementscasino.com.

The Taphouse Guildford: Upscale music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey. Tuesday: Acoustic Night, 8 p.m. Wednesday: “Almost Famous Karaoke”; Friday/Saturday: live cover bands. Info: 604-583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca.

Pancho’s Top 40 Rock Club: Live top 40 and classic rock. Tuesday karaoke, Thursday jam night. At 10768 King George Blvd., Surrey, 604-583-3536. Band and special-event info: Panchosnightclub.com.

Dublin Crossing: Live music four nights a week at 18789 Fraser Hwy., Surrey. 604-575-5470, Dublincrossing.com.

Central City Brewing Co.: Live music on select nights at restaurant/bar, 13450 102nd Ave., at Central City, Surrey. Info: 604-582-6620, Centralcitybrewing.com.

NIGHTLIFE

Desi Nights: Special event at Elements Casino’s Dragon Lounge, in Cloverdale, on Friday, July 28. Free admission. “Surrey’s only monthly South Asian event, music by Decibel Entertainment (Bhangra/Bollywood/Mashups).” At 17755 60th Ave., Surrey. Doors open at 9 p.m., strictly 19+. email: guestlist@atownpresents.com for birthday/party reservations. Info: Facebook.com/atownpresents.

DANCE SHOWS

“ConfiDance”: Shiamak Davar International presents show at Surrey Arts Centre’s main stage on Saturday, Aug. 5. “ConfiDance is a fascinating mix of various dance styles, and takes you on a journey through Shiamak’s Indo Contemporary style and Bollywood Jazz. With extravagant sets and props, colorful costumes, thematic choreography and trained dancers, this show has all the ingredients of a complete performing arts experience.” Suitable for all ages. Info: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“Malavika”: Musical dance drama performed in Hindi and presented in partnership with dance troupe Nrityenakatha, at Surrey Arts Centre’s main stage on Aug. 13 (5 p.m. start) as part of second annual Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts (in Vancouver and Surrey from Aug. 6 to 13). “This mesmerizing love story shall transpire in a grand Hindi dance-theatre production through a unique combination of Kuchipudi and Garba/Raas dance forms.” Info: monsoonartsfest.ca, 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

TOURS

Tour of Surrey City Hall: Guided event on Tuesday, Aug. 8 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., at 13450 104th Ave. “Learn about the City of Surrey during a free guided tour of City Hall. Explore council chambers, the performing arts stage, the Traffic Management Centre and more!” Call 604-501-5100 to reserve your spot.

NATURE

Darts Hill Garden Park Strolls: Events continue on July 29 & 30, 11am to 3pm, at park in South Surrey. “Take a summer stroll through this plantsman’s garden and discover rare and unusual trees and shrubs. Pathways are gravel with slight to steeper inclines.” Info: Dartshill.ca.

Discovery Day at Surrey Nature Centre on Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Kick-start your nature adventure with a nature guide in our Sky Room stocked with books, puppets and natural materials for hands-on exploration. Play and learn, then head outside to extend your adventure with discoveries in the forest. Drop-in, rain or shine. Parent participation required for children ages 13 and under.” At 14225 Green Timbers Way, 604-502-6065.

Free Guided Nature Walks at various Surrey parks until Aug. 31 (all-ages, free). “This summer, drop into one of Surrey’s free Guided Nature Walks to discover a park near you. We’ve have fun walks for kids, seniors and everybody in between. Enjoy a breeze while birdwatching along the Nicomekl River, cool down along the shaded paths of Bose Forest Park and more. For details, visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation/20580.aspx.

EMPLOYMENT

PICS 10th Annual Mega Job Fair and Business Expo on Thursday, Aug. 3 at North Surrey Recreation Centre from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring 100-plus exhibitors and an expected 7,000-plus attendees. Exhibitors include RCMP, Vancouver Canucks Sports and Entertainment, BC Corrections, Canada Post and more. Info: megajobfair.pics.bc.ca, 604-596-7722, ext. 126.

THEATRE/STAGE

“Sea of Stories”: Peninsula Productions stages an original musical play set in White Rock from Aug. 9 to 26 at Coast Capital Playhouse, 1532 Johnston Rd., White Rock. Info and tickets: peninsulaproductions.org.

FOOD/DRINKS

Ukrainian “soul food” – perogies, cabbage rolls and borscht – available for sale on the last Friday of each month as fundraiser at Ukrainian Cultural Centre, 13512 108th Ave., Surrey, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. “Eat-in, take away, or ready for your freezer.” Info: 604-531-1923, 604-581-0313.

Pyrogy and cabbage roll sale held on last Saturday of every month at Ukrainian Catholic Church, 13753 108th Ave., Surrey, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., as fundraiser for church activities. Info: 604-583-8591.

CLUBS/GROUPS

Surrey Beekeepers Association meetings held on third Wednesday of each month, 7:30 p.m. start at Honeybee Centre, 7480 176th St., Surrey. Contact Don or Fran Carter, 604-591-3262. “All welcome to attend and learn about bees.”

CFUW (Canadian Federation of University Women) North Delta/Surrey is a club open to all women graduates, students and associates who support the mission and ideals of CFUW, which provides annual scholarships and bursaries to deserving female graduates who are going on to university. The club meets monthly from September to June. Contact Heather at 604-591-7678 or Eleanor at 604-589-3631.

DANCES

T.W. Twirlers Square Dance Club hosts events every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Royal Heights Baptist Church, 11706 96th Ave., North Delta. All-ages event, first night is free admission. “It is ‘Friendship Set To Music.’ Come out and have fun learning to dance and meet new friends, for a social, fun night out.” Info: darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841.

Surrey International Folk Dancing meets Thursdays from 7 to 10 pm at Walnut Road Elementary, 16152 82nd Ave., Surrey, from September to June. “First time free, no partner required. Wear comfortable shoes.” $4 drop-in fee. Info: Call Dale, 604-496-4236, Surreyfolkdance.org.

Surrey Fiddlers Old Time Dance takes place at Clayton Hall (18513 70th Ave., Surrey) on first Tuesday of every month, except July and August, from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $4. For info, call 604-576-1066.

Scottish Country Dance classes at Sullivan Hall, 6306 152nd St., Surrey. Hosted by White Rock Scottish Country Dance Club. “First class free, drop-in fee $5.” Events are held on Wednesday evenings each week, starting at 7 p.m. For info, call Maureen at 604-536-1367 or visit Wrscdc.org.

CAR SHOWS

“Burnouts in the Sky” memorial car show on Saturday, Aug. 19 in parking lot in front of Agriplex in Cloverdale, featuring live music by Me & Mae. Event info: facebook.com/BurnOutsintheSky.

SENIORS

Seniors in the Park events at Francis Park, Bear Creek Park and Historic Stewart Farm in July and August. “Drop-in, meet new friends, and enjoy free outdoor activities, including guided nature walks, gardening workshops, special ‘Canada 150’ activities, garden games, and more.” Sessions run rain or shine (extreme weather exception), and themes vary each week and by location. Info: Call 604-501-5050 or visit Surrey.ca/culture-recreation/10172.aspx.

Vedic Seniors Parivar Centre of Vedic Hindu Cultural Society Surrey is organizing a 13-day cruise to Australia & New Zealand and tour of Sydney city for four days, in November. Contact Surendra Handa, cruise/tour organizer, 604-507-9945 for more details.

Jamming at Fleetwood: Golden-agers are invited to join group of senior musicians that meets every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., at 15996 84th Ave. “We play for the sheer pleasure of entertaining a dedicated audience who come in to listen or dance, every week. Lunch is available for purchase, and you can try your luck at winning a 50/50 draw.” Info: contact Mildred, email truderung37@gmail.com or call 604-789-5037.

Newton Seniors Centre Tennis Club seeks experienced, senior (55+) tennis players. “We are not a teaching club, so you must know how to play, serve and score.” For information, call Al or Sue at 604-594-8783, or Jan, 604-502-7844.

MARKETS

Surrey Urban Farmers Market at North Surrey rec centre plaza on Wednesday afternoons this summer, from 2 to 6 p.m. “A vibrant, multicultural farmers market, promoting and celebrating small-scale farmers, food producers and artisans for the benefit of our diverse community.” Live music, plus community workshops and events. Info: Surreymarket.org, 778-228-3276.

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176th St. (Hwy 15) and 62nd Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Surrey Libraries’ Summer Reading Club: Free program for kids, to keep them reading during the summer break. This year’s theme is “Walk on the Wild Side. Kids will receive a reading log to record their summer reading and can collect stickers, enter contests, win prizes, and attend great programs, all summer long. Kids who read for 49 days get awarded a special reading medal. Sign up at any library branch in Surrey. Info: surreylibraries.ca.

WALKS/RUNS

Foam Glow 5K event at Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre in Cloverdale on Saturday, Aug. 5, with check-in starting at 6 p.m. and the race at 9 p.m. “A fun-filled experience exposing runners to glowing foam and a ton of blacklights all over the course,” with post-run party. Event planned by Cool Events, a company based in Phoenix, Arizona. Entry fee is $25 until Tuesday (June 28); after that date, the fee jumps to $50. Info: foamglow.com/vancouvercan.

Parkinson SuperWalk on morning of Sept. 10 at Bear Creek Park, Surrey. “Parkinson SuperWalk is the single most important provincial and national awareness and fundraising event for Parkinson Society British Columbia (PSBC). This year, our goal is to attract over 2,400 walkers and raise at least $460,000 in B.C.” Info: superwalkbc.kintera.org.

MUSEUMS

Surrey Museum: Located at 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/heritage, 604-592-6956.

Historic Stewart Farm: Facility located at site of 1894 farmhouse and heritage gardens, at 13723 Crescent Rd., South Surrey. Info: 604-592-6956, www.surrey.ca/heritage.

Surrey Archives: Info: 604-502-6459 or archives@surrey.ca. 17671 56th Ave, Cloverdale.

EDUCATION

Surrey English Language Centre provides free English language classes for new immigrants to Canada with proof of permanent residence, age 17 or older. “We offer full-time and evening LINC classes year-round, funded by Citizenship and Immigration Canada.” To register, call 604-582-7479, email selc@shaw.ca, visit 9801 King George Blvd. (suites #111 and #350), Surrey.

Free “English for the Workplace” classes at PICS in new Project Based Language Training Program (PBLT). “Students will learn and develop soft skills, job search, resume writing, interview skills, networking and much more.” Call 604-596-7722, ext. 138. Free childminding on site.

MOVIES

Friday Movie Nights in Cloverdale: Series alternates between Katzie Elementary School and Don Christian Recreation Centre all summer. “Movie starts at dusk. Bring your blankets, chairs and snacks for outdoor movies. Activities start at 8 p.m. If it looks like it may rain, call 604-598-7960 for event confirmation.” Movies at Don Christian rec: Aug. 4 (Tangled), Aug. 18 (Up); movies at Katzie Elementary: July 28 (The Incredibles), Aug. 11 (Shrek), Aug. 25 (Sing).

Movie Night in Fleetwood: Event at Fleetwood Community Centre on Saturday, July 29, from 8 p.m. to dusk. “Bring your blankets, chairs and snacks for an outdoor movie in Fleetwood! Call 604-501-5032 for more details or if there’s a chance of rain.”

Movies Under the Stars at Holland Park: Four animated films will be shown during Downtown Surrey BIA’s annual series, held on Saturday evenings in August. Admission is free. Movies include “Lego Batman” on Aug. 5, “Sing” on Aug. 12, “Moana” on Aug. 19 and “Beauty & the Beast” on Aug. 26. Bring your own lawnchairs, blankets and, depending on the weather, umbrellas. Refreshments and food will be available at North Surrey Lions barbecue stand, with proceeds to local charities. Pre-movie activities start at 5 p.m., films at dusk. Info: downtownsurreybia.com.

CALLS

Surrey Libraries’ Young Adult Writing Contest marks 30th anniversary this year. Contest is open to ages 12-18 and is free to enter. Cash prizes of $150, $125, $100 per category and age group are awarded. Teens can submit short stories, poems, or comics before July 31, 11:59 p.m. Winners will be acknowledged at an awards gala in the fall. Visit surreylibraries.ca/services/teens/young-adult-writing-contest.

VOLUNTEERS

Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland needs volunteer mentors throughout the Lower Mainland, especially in Surrey. “As we grow to support more girls in Surrey, so too must we grow our pool of volunteers.” Info: 604-873-4525, bigsisters.bc.ca.

Fraser Health Crisis Line needs volunteers: “We operate 24/7 and recruit year-round with 5-6 training sessions per year. We are 90 per cent volunteer-based relying on over 27,000 volunteer hours annually to answer nearly 45,000 calls per year. Develop skills for social work, counseling, mental health, policing, E-Comm 911, grad school and so much more.” Info: Optionsbc.ca/volunteer-at-options, 604-584-5811, ext. 1309.

Canadian Cancer Society: “Campaign volunteers and Community Office Support volunteers are needed at our Surrey office at 10362 King George Blvd. For more information, contact kristina.gao@bc.cancer.ca or apply directly at Cancervolunteer.ca.

Alzheimer Society of B.C. seeks volunteers to help Surrey families live well with dementia. The society is looking for a volunteer to facilitate its local caregiver support group. “This involves leading a monthly meeting, maintaining group attendance records and using Society materials to provide information to the group.” A time commitment of three to six hours per month is required. Training is provided. Contact the Resource Centre at 604-449-5000 or info.southfraser@alzheimerbc.org. Info: Alzheimerbc.org.

Surrey Hospice Society, which offers programs and services in hospice, palliative and bereavement care (all offered free of charge), needs volunteers and also donations to support its programs. To help, call 604-584-7006, email admin@surreyhospice.com or visit #1-15243 91st Ave., Surrey.

Surrey Art Gallery Association seeks volunteers for its gift shop at its Bear Creek Park facility. “If you enjoy meeting new people and local artists, being around unique and finely crafted artworks by artists from around the Lower Mainland, this is the place for you.” Contact Joan Owen, 604-531-8118.

MOVIE THEATRES

Hollywood 3 Cinemas: 7125 138th St. (Newton Centre, near 72nd Ave., Surrey). 604-592-4441. Hollywoodcinema.ca.

Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford: 15051 101st Ave. 604-581-1716, Landmarkcinemas.com

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72nd Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400.

SPORTS/REC

North Surrey Football & Cheer registration is online at Surreyfootball.com/registration. Cost varies by age. For info, visit the website, email Info@surreyfootball.com or call 694-596-7674.

GARDENS

Cloverdale Garden Club meets on the second Thursday of the month, from September to June, at Clayton Community Hall, 18513 70th Ave., Surrey. Annual membership is $20, drop-in fee is $3. For information, contact Nancy, 604-530-4197.

South Surrey Garden Club: The club meets at 7 p.m. every fourth Wednesday (except August and December) at St Mark’s Anglican Church, 12953 20th Ave. “We have a very active and full program with great speakers, field trips and workshops.” Info: Contact Kathy Starke at 604 535 8264 or visit Southsurreygardenclub.ca.

NETWORKING

Valley Women’s Network Luncheons held on last Wednesday of every month at Eaglequest Golf Club, 7778 152nd St., Surrey. Event fee $27, or $30 at door for non-members. “Come share your business successes, goals with us and let us help one another.” Info: Valleywomensnetwork.com, 604-940-9355.

HEALTH

Mental Health Family and Friends Info Night: “Support and information for friends and family of people struggling with mental illness. New members are always welcome,” on first and third Thursday of every month at SMH- Psychiatry Board room, 4th floor. For more information, call Hardeep 604-574-1976 or frasersouth@bcss.org

Al-Anon: “When you don’t know where to turn because someone drinks too much, Al-Anon family groups can help.” Call 888-425-2666, M-F, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., or visit Al-anon.alateen.org.

Nar Anon: “If you have a family member or friend struggling with addiction problems, then Nar Anon may be the place for you. We meet on Tuesdays at Bethany-Newton United Church on the corner of 60th and 148th St. in Surrey. Meetings start at 7:30 p.m.” Info: Nar-anon.org.

Cancer: Thriving and Surviving Program, on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Elim Village – The Oasis, 9008 158th St., Surrey. “A self-management program designed for people who have completed treatment and are living with or have been affected by cancer. Classes are highly participative, where mutual support and success build the participants’ confidence in their ability to manage their health and maintain active and fulfilling lives. The workshop is facilitated by two trained lay leaders, many who are cancer survivors themselves. Caregivers are also welcome to attend.” Info: Selfmanagementbc.ca.

Surrey Multiple Sclerosis support meetings held on the last Wednesday of every month, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., at Fleetwood Christian Reformed Church, 9165 160th St., Surrey. Info: Contact Cheryl (tcheryl@telus.net, 604-581-3758) or Barb (778-373-0284).

Tao Healing Group (formerly Soul Power) Surrey: “Learn simple but powerful self-healing techniques for any aspect of life, with Certified Healers and Teachers. Receive free healing and blessings.” Tuesday evenings at 7pm, Surrey City Centre Library, 10350 University Dr., “Everyone is welcome, and no previous experience is necessary.” By donation, info: 778-379-9920.