SURREY EVENTS CALENDAR for Nov. 1 and beyond

In salute to Remembrance Day, The Lady Larks sing Second World War-era songs at Surrey City Hall’s Centre Stage theatre on Friday, Nov. 10. See listing under Concerts.

THEATRE/STAGE

“Wrong Turn at Lungfish”: Surrey Little Theatre presents dramatic comedy written by Garry Marshall and Lowell Ganz, to Nov. 25. “The story of a blind and bitter college professor and his encounter with a saucy, streetwise young woman who volunteers to read to him in the hospital. The clash of intellect and wit takes the two from animosity and fear to friendship and understanding.” Info: surreylittletheatre.com.

“Incident at Vichy”: Staged reading hosted by Peninsula Productions at Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m. start. In Arthur Miller’s historical drama, “a group of men is sequestered by local authorities in aid of the Nazis. As each man is removed for interrogation, some are set free, some are never heard from again, and the stakes rise for those who remain.” Info: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“Over the River and Through the Woods”: Naked Stage Productions Society presents staged reading of play written by Joe DePietro, at Newton Cultural Centre from Nov. 17 to 19. Info: nakedstage.net.

“The Little Mermaid: the Panto:” FVGSS: A Musical Theatre Company presents annual musical-comedy show at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage from Nov. 23 to Dec. 3 (select dates). “Young Calypso is obsessed with the world above the waves. This causes problems in the undersea world ruled by the sea witch Ursula especially since Calypso is a mermaid. Even worse, she has fallen in love with a human prince she rescued from a terrible storm!” Info: fvgss.org, 604-501-5566.

“Campground: A Murder Mystery”: Lucas Myers’ observational humour and character work on stage at Studio Theatre at Surrey Arts Centre on Friday, Nov. 24 and Saturday, Nov. 25, 13750 88th Ave. “When a man goes missing, a police officer follows clues from iPhone videos and Facebook posts. Was there foul play? More importantly, did anyone remember toilet paper?” Info: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“Sinbad, the Pirates and the Dinosaur”: Traditional British pantomime staged by Royal Canadian Theatre Co. and written/directed by Ellie King, from Dec. 14 to 26 at Surrey Arts Centre. Info: 604-501-5566, rctheatreco.com.

CONCERTS

“The Gospel Side of Elvis”: The Blackwood Quartet performs music of “The King” with award-winning Elvis tribute artist, Roger Anderson, from Seattle, as part of tour that stops at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage on Friday, Nov. 10, at 13750 88th Ave. Info: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

The Lady Larks: Boogie Woogie Bugle Babes: For Remembrance Day, Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall (13450 104th Ave.), remembers in song and story with group whose repertoire includes “some of the most nostalgic ballads of the World War II era, as well as a few rousing marching songs in a show in which the audience is invited to sing along.” Show on Friday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. Tickets $25-35, 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

Organist Mr. Matthew Ma and soprano Lambroula Pappas in concert at St. Helens Anglican Church (10787 128th St., Surrey) on Nov. 18, 1:30 p.m. start. Tea served in the hall afterwards. Tickets are $15, 604-581-4800, also available at the door.

Jazz Vespers at Northwood United Church: Hour-long concert events on second and fourth Sundays at church, 8855 156th St., Surrey, 4 p.m. start, Northwood-united.org. Nov. 5: Three Generations of Arntzens; Nov. 12: L.J. Mounteney & Van Django; Nov. 19: Marcus Mosely Chorale; Dec. 3: Mighty Fraser Big Band with Steve Maddock and Amanda Wood; Dec. 10: Jen Hodge and Company B.

VSO’s “Surrey Nights”: Concert series played by Vancouver Symphony Orchestra at Bell Performing Arts Centre, continues on Nov. 13 featuring Beethoven’s iconic Fifth symphony, feat. Canadian violinist Blake Pouliot. Info: vancouversymphony.ca/series/17SUR or call 604-876-3434.

Classical Coffee Concert: “Classical, Cuban, Creative,” featuring Bergmann Piano Duo with clarinet player François Houle, in Studio Theatre at Surrey Arts Centre Thursday, Nov. 16 (social hour 10 a.m., concert at 11 a.m.). Tickets $32/$25, 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“Landscapes: A Northern Odyssey”: Local ensemble Borealis String Quartet debuts “a unique program that takes Surrey audiences on a journey across the northern hemisphere in an evocative sonic journey, on Sunday, Nov. 26 (3 p.m.) at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre, featuring a Surrey-premiere composition written for the quartet by Vancouver composer Owen Underhill. Info: tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566, borealisstringquartet.com.

Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir performs annual Christmas concert at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage on Tuesday, Dec. 5, featuring nearly 80 voices in four-part harmony. Info: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“The Gift”: Surrey-based Young People’s Opera Society of BC presents a reading of the Christmas classic, “The Gift of the Magi,” interspersed with traditional and new holiday songs, plus Christmas marketplace, punch and baking, from Dec. 8-10 at Bethany-Newton United Church, 14853 60th Ave., Surrey. Tickets $20/$15, eventbrite.com.

CRAFTS/SALES

Christmas Craft Fair at Northwood United Church on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., 8855 156th St., Surrey. “50-plus tables with large variety of vendors, home-bake table, gently-used Christmas items and jewelry, food concession.” Admission is $1 (children and youth free). Contact: Alma Davis (alizdav@gmail.com, 604 588 9304).

Annual Craft Fair & Famous Soup Day at Cloverdale United Church on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Crafters wanted, $30 per table. Call Susie at the church, 604-574-5813.

Cloverdale Legion #6 Ladies Auxiliary Annual Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 17567 57th Ave. (back door), from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bake sale, silent auction and handcrafted items. Lunch $7.

MARKETS

“Heart to Home Holiday Market” hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association on Nov. 18-19 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre, from noon to 5 p.m. daily. “This holiday season, shop local and give the gift of art at your favourite Surrey art and craft fair.” Live demos, free admission. More info: call 604-501-5187.

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176th St. (Hwy 15) and 62nd Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

AWARDS

19th Annual Surrey Business Excellence Awards on Thursday, Nov. 2 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, featuring emcee Jay Janower of GlobalTV. Info: 604-581-7130, businessinsurrey.com.

FUNDRAISERS

“Rad Santa” event organized by Twins Cancer Fundraising at Potters Nursery (on Surrey-Langley border) on Thursday, Nov. 16, with decorated “toy shed” and photos; donations go to Canuck Place Children’s Hospice in Abbotsford. Bring “furry friends” for photos from 4 to 5 p.m.; children and family welcome from 5 to 8 p.m., at 19158 48th Ave., Surrey. Info: facebook.com/TwinsCancerFundraising or twinscancerfundraising.com.

“Enchanted Evening: 18th Annual Gala of Hope” hosted by The Centre for Child Development on Nov. 24 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, in support of the organization’s programs. Champagne reception begins at 6 p.m., with the dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets are $300 each. Info: the-centre.org, 604-584-1361.

Surrey Hospice Society hosts 75th Birthday Roast and Toast for home-expert broadcaster Shell Busey on Saturday, Nov. 25 at Mirage Banquet Hall in Surrey, in benefit for new Shell Busey’s Toolbox thrift store in Cloverdale, for used tools. Event info and tickets: surreyhospice.com, 604-584-7006.

NATURE

“Discovery Day” at Surrey Nature Centre on Friday, Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 14225 Green Timbers Way, Surrey. “Kick start your nature adventure in our Sky Room stocked with books, puppets and natural materials for hands-on exploration. Play and learn, then head outside to extend your adventure with discoveries in the forest. Suitable for all ages, though ages 13 and under require parent participation.” Free, rain or shine.

COMMUNITY

Surrey Hospice Society’s Annual Dove Release Memorial Service will take place in Bear Creek Park Pavilion on Sunday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., featuring performance by Rhanye and the Capellas. All are welcome to witness and be present for the ceremony. Info: surreyhospice.com.

“Surrey Remembers”: Heritage Surrey hosts annual Remembrance Day ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Cloverdale Cenotaph, starting at 10:25 a.m., in event organized by Cloverdale Legion. Related events indoors at Surrey Archives from 9:30am to 1:30pm. Ceremony will be live streamed via Facebook Live at @HeritageSurreyBC. Info: surrey.ca/heritage or call 604.592.6956.

Surrey’s Santa Parade of Lights on Sunday, Dec. 3 in Downtown Cloverdale, 5 p.m. start. Big rigs and other vehicles are lit up for annual event through Surrey, with funds raised for local organizations. Info: 604-576-3155, surreysantaparade.com.

CONFERENCE

Surrey Social Innovation Summit: Third annual event presents theme of “Social and Economic Inclusion: Cities as Solutions,” on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at Surrey City Hall. “Discover how social innovation can lead us to a brighter future through new ways of community decision-making, reinventing public spaces with people in mind, re-engaging marginalized citizens, and preparing our youth to lead the way.” Admission is $89 + GST, email socialplanning@surrey.ca.

DANCE SHOWS

“Married to Canada”: Surrey Civic Theatres presents the debut of Sudnya Dance Academy’s production, “a moving portrayal through Indian classical and folk dance styles of the hopes, dreams, and traditions an Indian bride brings to Canada,” on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Surrey Arts Centre (13750 88th Ave.), 8 p.m. Tickets are $19-$30, 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“The Nutcracker”: Royal City Youth Ballet Company returns to Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage with this holiday dance classic, from Dec. 8-10 (five performances), featuring Tchaikovsky’s classic score. Info: tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566, royalcityyouthballet.org.

SHOWS

“Having Fun” show staged by Surrey-based The Vaudevillians seniors entertainment troupe on Nov. 4-5 at Surrey Arts Centre (2 p.m. daily), in an annual benefit for its bursary for performing arts students at Douglas College. All seats reserved, $22, 604-501-5566, thevaudevillians.com.

“Nothing Up My Sleeves”: Magician/entertainer Matt Johnson blends illusions, sleight-of-hand, mind reading, the power of suggestion and audience interaction for show at Surrey City Hall’s Centre Stage theatre on Friday, Dec. 1 (7 p.m.), as part of Surrey Civic Theatre’s Family Series. Info: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca, urbandeception.com.

KIDS/FAMILY

2017 Surrey Kids Conference: 11th annual event at Newton Recreation Centre on Nov. 17-18, 13730 72nd Ave., Surrey. “Celebrate children! For kids Grades 1-7. Workshops designed to support healthy lifestyles, social responsibility and personal development.” Register and info: 604-501-5100, surrey.ca/register.

FESTIVALS

Filipino Festival at City Centre Library on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Drop-in to experience the vibrant culture of the Filipines! The free, family friendly event will feature food sampling, live performances, storytime and ukulele music, ‘selfie station’ courtesy of the Youth Leadership Team.” At 10350 University Dr.

Garden Light Festival at Bear Creek Park: Surrey Partners in Parks event brings the garden to life on Nov. 8 and 9 this year, featuring digital technology with the natural landscape of the garden, music, food vendors, crafts, Wildlife at Night Walk. Pack a flashlight, dress for weather. Info: Surrey.ca/culture-recreation/14033.aspx.

Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival at Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall, 13450 104th Ave., from Nov. 16-19. “Join us for four days of excitement in the city and be part of our Gala, Cocktail Night, Film Previews, Talk with Celebrities, Workshops and Awards Night. The festival originated in 2008 to bridge the gap between South Asian talent and mainstream audiences by connecting directors, actors, producers, community organizations, corporate brands and South Asian cinephiles.” Info: visaff.ca, 604-501-5566.

Surrey’s annual Tree Lighting Festival will be held on Saturday, Nov. 25 at City Hall Plaza. Entrance to the festival is free. Join Surrey’s mayor and others as they light up the 55-foot tree, with a variety of performers (including headliner Ruth B.) and holiday-themed attractions. Info: surrey.ca/treelighting.

VISUAL ART

Curator Guided Art Bus Tour hosted by Surrey Art Gallery on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 9am−3pm, with trip to artist studios in Vancouver’s Eastside. “This is a fabulous, up-close opportunity to talk to several critically acclaimed artists about how they make art and organize their studios to facilitate their creative process.” Ages 16+. Cost is $39. Bring a bag lunch or pick something up on site. Info: 604-501-5566, surrey.ca/artgallery.

Surrey Art Gallery: Gallery at Bear Creek Park, 88th Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. “Ground Signals,” to Dec. 10; “Shift: KPU Fine Arts Faculty,” to Nov. 5.

Thursday Artist Talk: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on first Thursday of every month at Bear Creek Park facility, 7:30 p.m. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca. Nov. 2: Artist Alison Philpott talks about the increasingly popular medium of coloured pencil, an alternative to paint and brushes.

Newton Cultural Centre showcases works by local artists at 13530 72nd Ave. Info: 604-594-2700, Artscouncilofsurrey.ca.

Surrey Urban Screen: Digital art shown on screen on side of building at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, at 13458 107A Ave. Exhibit can be viewed from 30 minutes after sunset until midnight. Info: 604-598-5898, Surreyurbanscreen.ca. On view to Jan. 7: “Marianne Nicolson: The Way In Which It Was Given to Us.”

HEALTH

Mental Health Family and Friends Info Night: “Support and information for friends and family of people struggling with mental illness. New members are always welcome,” on first and third Thursday of every month at SMH- Psychiatry Board room, 4th floor. For more information, call Hardeep 604-574-1976 or frasersouth@bcss.org

Al-Anon: “When you don’t know where to turn because someone drinks too much, Al-Anon family groups can help.” Call 888-425-2666, M-F, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., or visit Al-anon.alateen.org.

Nar Anon: “If you have a family member or friend struggling with addiction problems, then Nar Anon may be the place for you. We meet on Tuesdays at Bethany-Newton United Church on the corner of 60th and 148th St. in Surrey. Meetings start at 7:30 p.m.” Info: Nar-anon.org.

Cancer: Thriving and Surviving Program, on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Elim Village – The Oasis, 9008 158th St., Surrey. “A self-management program designed for people who have completed treatment and are living with or have been affected by cancer. Caregivers are also welcome to attend.” Info: Selfmanagementbc.ca.

Surrey Multiple Sclerosis support meetings held on the last Wednesday of every month, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., at Fleetwood Christian Reformed Church, 9165 160th St., Surrey. Info: Contact Cheryl (tcheryl@telus.net, 604-581-3758) or Barb (778-373-0284).

Tao Healing Group (formerly Soul Power) Surrey: “Learn simple but powerful self-healing techniques for any aspect of life, with Certified Healers and Teachers. Receive free healing and blessings.” Tuesday evenings at 7pm, Surrey City Centre Library, 10350 University Dr., “Everyone is welcome, and no previous experience is necessary.” By donation, info: 778-379-9920.

BUSINESS

BC Chamber of Commerce Cabinet Minister Breakfast Series event hosted by Surrey Board of Trade, featuring Bruce Ralston (Jobs, Trade, and Technology) on Friday, Nov. 17 (7:30 a.m. start) at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel. “Gain insight on how the business community can best create jobs and grow the economy throughout BC.” Info: BusinessinSurrey.com.

CLUBS/BARS

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, Donegalspub.com/events.html.

Peacock Bar & Grill: Live music, open-mic nights and more at all-ages venue in Whalley, 10257 King George Blvd. Info: 604-584-1388.

Elements Casino: Live music and special events at 300-seat licensed venue, 17755 60th Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Elementscasino.com.

The Taphouse Guildford: Upscale music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey, featuring DJ nights and some live bands. Info: 604-583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca.

Pancho’s Top 40 Rock Club: Live top 40 and classic rock. Tuesday karaoke, Thursday jam night. At 10768 King George Blvd., Surrey, 604-583-3536. Band and special-event info: Panchosnightclub.com.

Dublin Crossing: Live music four nights a week at 18789 Fraser Hwy., Surrey. 604-575-5470, Dublincrossing.com.

Central City Brewing Co.: Live music on select nights at restaurant/bar, 13450 102nd Ave., at Central City, Surrey. Info: 604-582-6620, Centralcitybrewing.com.

SPORTS/REC

“Rogers Hometown Hockey” event in Surrey features hockey-related activities and attractions as part of Sportsnet/CBC TV broadcast, on Dec. 9 and 10. Info: Facebook.com/RogersHometownHockey, twitter.com/hometownhockey_.

COMEDY

Just For Laughs: The Alternative Comedy Tour at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Nov. 16, featuring “some of comedy’s funniest and quirkiest stand-ups for an evening of off-beat hilarity,” with TJ Miller (“Silicon Valley,” “Deadpool”), guest Rhys Darby (“Flight of the Conchords”) and host Nick Vatterott. All tickets $45.50, ticketmaster.ca, bellperformingartscentre.com.

The Comic Strippers return to Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Feb. 9 with improv-comedy show, a parody of male-stripper genre. Tickets ($37/$42) and info: bellperformingartscentre.com, 604-507-6355.

PROGRAMS

Divorce Care service program for those going through divorce or separation. Group sessions in Surrey every Saturday from 1-2:30 p.m. One-time charge of $25 to cover cost of manual/study book. Email johann.breyten@gmail.com or call 604-542-9300.

FOOD/DRINKS

Ukrainian “soul food” – perogies, cabbage rolls and borscht – available for sale on the last Friday of each month as fundraiser at Ukrainian Cultural Centre, 13512 108th Ave., Surrey, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. “Eat-in, take away, or ready for your freezer.” Info: 604-531-1923, 604-581-0313.

Pyrogy and cabbage roll sale held on last Saturday of every month (depending on availability) at Ukrainian Catholic Church, 13753 108th Ave., Surrey, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., as fundraiser for church activities. Call to confirm date: 604-583-8591.

CLUBS/GROUPS

Surrey Trekkers walking club hosts walks for all ages. First five walks are free, then $1 or $2 depending on type of walk, with socializing after walks. Info: surreytrekkers.com.

Surrey Beekeepers Association meetings held on third Wednesday of each month, 7:30 p.m. start at Honeybee Centre, 7480 176th St., Surrey. Contact Don or Fran Carter, 604-591-3262. “All welcome to attend and learn about bees.”

CFUW (Canadian Federation of University Women) North Delta/Surrey is a club open to all women graduates, students and associates who support the mission and ideals of CFUW, which provides annual scholarships and bursaries to deserving female graduates who are going on to university. The club meets monthly from September to June. Contact Heather at 604-591-7678 or Eleanor at 604-589-3631.

DANCES

Dance Without Limits (Surrey) on Thursdays at Chuck Bailey Rec Centre, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey. “The Cerebral Palsy Association of BC is offering a free, inclusive art program for children and youth 5-15 years old with any type of disability. Family members, siblings and friends are welcome. The program is run on a drop-in basis.” Info: bccerebralpalsy.com/programs/dance-without-limits.

Learn to Square Dance events at Chuck Bailey rec centre on Thursday evenings (Sept. to June), 6:30 p.m. start, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey, hosted by Wheeling 8’s Square Dance Club. “We are a wheelchair square dance club that do square dancing in wheel chairs. We welcome people in wheelchairs and their caregivers and any other people that would like to learn. We are a busy club going out to different places to show off our dancing skills.” Contact: Darlene, darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841.

Surrey Fiddlers Old Time Dance takes place at Don Christian Recreation Centre (new location for event, 6220 184th St., Surrey) on first Tuesday of every month, except July and August, from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $4. For info, call Evan, 604-576-1066.

Scottish Country Dance classes at Sullivan Hall, 6306 152nd St., Surrey. Hosted by White Rock Scottish Country Dance Club. “First class free, drop-in fee $5.” Events are held on Wednesday evenings each week, starting at 7 p.m. For info, call Maureen at 604-536-1367 or visit Wrscdc.org.

T.W. Twirlers Square Dance Club hosts events every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Royal Heights Baptist Church, 11706 96th Ave., North Delta. All-ages event, first night is free admission. “It is ‘Friendship Set To Music.’ Come out and have fun learning to dance and meet new friends, for a social, fun night out.” Info: darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841.

Surrey International Folk Dancing meets Thursdays from 7 to 10 pm at Walnut Road Elementary, 16152 82nd Ave., Surrey, from September to June. “First time free, no partner required. Wear comfortable shoes.” $4 drop-in fee. Info: Call Dale, 604-496-4236, Surreyfolkdance.org.

SENIORS

Jamming at Fleetwood: Golden-agers are invited to join group of senior musicians that meets every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., at 15996 84th Ave. “We play for the sheer pleasure of entertaining a dedicated audience who come in to listen or dance, every week. Lunch is available for purchase, and you can try your luck at winning a 50/50 draw.” Info: contact Mildred, email truderung37@gmail.com or call 604-789-5037.

Newton Seniors Centre Tennis Club seeks experienced, senior (55+) tennis players. “We are not a teaching club, so you must know how to play, serve and score.” For information, call Al or Sue at 604-594-8783, or Jan, 604-502-7844.

ANTIQUES

Cloverdale Antique & Collectable Show on Saturday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Show Barn, Cloverdale Fairgrounds, 17798 62nd Ave., Surrey. Admission is $5. “Tables of antiques and collectibles! Many new and out of town vendors with fresh finds! Come explore and hunt for those yesteryear treasures! Meet like minded collectors!” Info: cacsgroup.com.

LIBRARIES

Coast Capital Reading Buddies program at Surrey Libraries: “Parents, does your child need practice reading? If your child is in grades 2-4 and could benefit from reading practice, sign him/her up for this free program,” at various libraries in Surrey this fall. Info: surreylibraries.ca/services/teens/coast-capital-savings-reading-buddies.

MUSEUMS

Surrey Museum: Closed for renovations until September 2018. Located at 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/heritage, 604-592-6956.

Historic Stewart Farm: Facility located at site of 1894 farmhouse and heritage gardens, at 13723 Crescent Rd., South Surrey. Info: 604-592-6956, www.surrey.ca/heritage.

Surrey Archives: Info: 604-502-6459 or archives@surrey.ca. 17671 56th Ave, Cloverdale.

EDUCATION

Surrey English Language Centre provides free English language classes for new immigrants to Canada with proof of permanent residence, age 17 or older. “We offer full-time and evening LINC classes year-round, funded by Citizenship and Immigration Canada.” To register, call 604-582-7479, email selc@shaw.ca, visit 9801 King George Blvd. (suites #111 and #350), Surrey.

Free “English for the Workplace” classes at PICS in new Project Based Language Training Program (PBLT). “Students will learn and develop soft skills, job search, resume writing, interview skills, networking and much more.” Call 604-596-7722, ext. 138. Free childminding on site.

CALLS

The Aequitas Singers, a community-based, non-auditioned choir, seeks new members. With philosophy of “justice, respect, equality,” choir meets at David Brankin Elementary, 9160 128th St., Surrey, on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. with open rehearsals starting Sept. 12 and 19. Contact artistic director Carol Sirianni at sirianni_c@surreyschools.ca or 604 595 6029.

VOLUNTEERS

The Learning Disabilities Association of BC is recruiting volunteers for its fall tutoring program to help children and youth learn to read or do math. Training provided. Call 604-591-5156 for info, or email info@ldafs.org.

Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland needs volunteer mentors throughout the Lower Mainland, especially in Surrey. “As we grow to support more girls in Surrey, so too must we grow our pool of volunteers.” Info: 604-873-4525, bigsisters.bc.ca.

Fraser Health Crisis Line needs volunteers: “We operate 24/7 and recruit year-round with 5-6 training sessions per year. We are 90 per cent volunteer-based relying on over 27,000 volunteer hours annually to answer nearly 45,000 calls per year. Develop skills for social work, counseling, mental health, policing, E-Comm 911, grad school and so much more.” Info: Optionsbc.ca/volunteer-at-options, 604-584-5811, ext. 1309.

Canadian Cancer Society: “Campaign volunteers and Community Office Support volunteers are needed at our Surrey office at 10362 King George Blvd. For more information, contact kristina.gao@bc.cancer.ca or apply directly at Cancervolunteer.ca.

Alzheimer Society of B.C. seeks volunteers to help Surrey families live well with dementia. The society is looking for a volunteer to facilitate its local caregiver support group. “This involves leading a monthly meeting, maintaining group attendance records and using Society materials to provide information to the group.” A time commitment of three to six hours per month is required. Training is provided. Contact the Resource Centre at 604-449-5000 or info.southfraser@alzheimerbc.org. Info: Alzheimerbc.org.

Surrey Hospice Society, which offers programs and services in hospice, palliative and bereavement care (all offered free of charge), needs volunteers and also donations to support its programs. To help, call 604-584-7006, email admin@surreyhospice.com or visit #1-15243 91st Ave., Surrey.

Surrey Art Gallery Association seeks volunteers for its gift shop at its Bear Creek Park facility. “If you enjoy meeting new people and local artists, being around unique and finely crafted artworks by artists from around the Lower Mainland, this is the place for you.” Contact Joan Owen, 604-531-8118.

MOVIE THEATRES

Hollywood 3 Cinemas: 7125 138th St. (Newton Centre, near 72nd Ave., Surrey). 604-592-4441. Hollywoodcinema.ca.

Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford: 15051 101st Ave. 604-581-1716, Landmarkcinemas.com

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72nd Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400.

GARDENS

Cloverdale Garden Club meets on the second Thursday of the month, from September to June, at Clayton Community Hall, 18513 70th Ave., Surrey. Annual membership is $20, drop-in fee is $3. For information, contact Nancy, 604-530-4197.

South Surrey Garden Club: The club meets at 7 p.m. every fourth Wednesday (except August and December) at St Mark’s Anglican Church, 12953 20th Ave. “We have a very active and full program with great speakers, field trips and workshops.” Info: Contact Kathy Starke at 604 535 8264 or visit Southsurreygardenclub.ca.

NETWORKING

Valley Women’s Network Luncheons held on last Wednesday of every month at Eaglequest Golf Club, 7778 152nd St., Surrey. Event fee $27, or $30 at door for non-members. “Come share your business successes, goals with us and let us help one another.” Info: Valleywomensnetwork.com, 604-940-9355.