Sunil Grover, dubbed ‘India’s most loved comedian,’ in Surrey this week

SURREY — “India’s most loved comedian” will be in Surrey on Wednesday for a press conference prior to his show in Vancouver this weekend.

Comedic actor and standup Sunil Grover will perform at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, Oct. 29, as part of a six-city Canadian tour.

On Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 25), he’ll attend a press event at Grand Taj Banquet Hall in Newton, according to Media Works International.

Grover will be at the Orpheum Theatre as part of the Dr. Mashoor Gulati Comedy Clinic show.

Details about the comedy show can be found at facebook.com/parvasigroup.