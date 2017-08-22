Sugar Sammy headlines Just For Laughs tour date in Surrey

SURREY — The 17th edition of the Just for Laughs comedy tour of Canadian cities will launch at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre this fall.

The show on Friday, Oct. 13 will feature host Sugar Sammy, Alonzo Bodden and Gina Brillon.

Priced at $45, tickets for all performances on the 13-date tour go on sale this Friday (Aug. 25) at 10 a.m., via hahaha.com/comedytour. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 1-855-985-5000 or visiting ticketmaster.ca.

The tour also includes a show at Vancouver’s Chan Centre for the Performing Arts on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Sugar Sammy has performed more than 1,500 shows in 29 countries, in English, French, Hindi and Punjabi. Last year, he performed his hit bilingual show “You’re Gonna Rire” one last time in front of a crowd of over 115,000 outdoors at the Montreal International Just for Laughs Comedy Festival.

Warning: strong language in video posted below:

Introduced to North American audiences on NBCʼs “Last Comic Standing,” Alonzo Bodden was runner up on Season 2 and came back to win it all on Season 3 of “Last Comic Standing: The Best of the Best.”

The JFL tour promo people add this: “While his movie career has consisted mainly of playing security guards, (Bodden) has protected the best, including Steve Martin and Queen Latifah in ‘Bringing Down The House’ and Leslie Nielsen in ‘Scary Movie 4.’ He was also the voice of Thunderon in ‘Power Rangers Lightspeed.’”

As for Bronx-born Gina Brillon, she’s been a stand-up comic since age 17. Her first one-hour special, “Pacifically Speaking,” was produced by Gabriel Iglesias and debuted on NuvoTV, and she had a featured role in Gabriel Iglesias’ “The Fluffy Movie.” She’s made appearances on E!’s “Chelsea Lately,” “The View” and “Late Night with Seth Myers.” This fall, Brillon will be playing a recurring role on CBS’ “Kevin Can Wait” with star and creator Kevin James.

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com