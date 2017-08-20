SLIDESHOW: Platinum Blonde rocks White Rock

Legendary 1980s Canadian band Platinum Blonde rocked White Rock Saturday evening, headlining the finale of this year’s TD Concerts at the Pier series.

Thousands crowded into the waterfront to watch the band wrap up the series with a set on the concert stage next to the White Rock Museum & Archives.

Fondly remembered for such hits as Standing In The Dark, Doesn’t Really Matter, Situation Critical, Crying Over You, Somebody Somewhere and Hungry Eyes, Platinum Blonde includes original members Mark Holmes (vocals and guitar) and Sergio Galli (guitars), with drummer Dan Todd.

Opening act was Spirit.

TD Concerts at the Pier series, now in its third year, is presented by the White Rock BIA – in partnership with TD Canada Trust, the City of White Rock and Remax.