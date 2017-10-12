‘Skyscraper’ action film shoot at Surrey City Hall Plaza today and Friday

Surrey City Hall Plaza is the scene for filming of Skyscraper, a feature action film that stars Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock.

Main Mast Productions crews were at site today (Thursday), and will be again on Friday, Oct. 13, according to a “filming notice” sent to neighbours in the area.

Late Friday and into Saturday morning, “limited helicopter work during the night” will be performed.

“103 Avenue between University Drive to City Pkwy 103 Ave will be completely closed during filming,” the notice says.

Equipment will be packed and taken away on Saturday, location manager Terry MacKay writes in the notice.

The movie stars Johnson as a character named Will Ford, a retired Hostage Rescue Team Lead who now assesses the security of skyscrapers for a living.

In China, “things take a turn for the worse when Will is framed for a fire in what was supposed to be the tallest and safest building in the world,” according to a post at whatsfilming.ca. “With his family trapped inside the skyscraper, Will has to attempt to rescue them and find out who caused the disaster so he can bring them to justice.”

The movie, which also stars Neve Campbell and Pablo Schreiber, will be released in theatres next summer.