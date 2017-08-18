Single tickets for VSO’s ‘Surrey Nights’ concerts on sale Monday

Five-concert series plus ‘A Traditional Christmas’ at Bell Performing Arts Centre this year

Bramwell Tovey with the VSO in concert. (Photo: files)

Single concert tickets for Vancouver Symphony Orchestra’s coming season – including the organization’s Surrey Nights series at Bell Performing Arts Centre – go on sale Monday (Aug. 21) at 10 a.m.

The 2017-2018 season, which runs from late-September to mid-June, marks Maestro Bramwell Tovey’s final season as VSO Music Director.

The Westminster Savings-sponsored Surrey Nights series kicks off Sunday, Oct. 15 with a concert featuring Vadim Gluzman, billed as “one of the planet’s greatest and most accomplished violinists” on the VSO website.

On the evening of Nov. 13, Beethoven’s iconic Fifth symphony – perhaps the most famous riff ever written – will be performed by, among others, Canadian violinist Blake Pouliot, 2016 winner of the prestigious Orchestre symphonique de Montréal competition.

The five-concert Surrey Nights series continues with a “Night of the Flying Horses” event (Feb. 26, featuring cellist Daniel Müller-Schott), “The Music of Brahms and Sibelius” (April 16) and “Beethoven and Bruckner, with Bramwell Tovey” (May 14).

As always, the series is endowed by a gift from Werner and Helga Höing. For details, visit vancouversymphony.ca/series/17SUR or call 604-876-3434.

Also, the VSO’s annual “A Traditional Christmas” concerts, celebrating its 25th anniversary, will be performed on Saturday, Dec 16 at the Bell, at 4 and 7:30 p.m.

