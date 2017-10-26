‘Silicon Vallley’ and ‘Flight of the Conchords’ guys in comedy show coming to Surrey

T.J. Miller is on a Just For Laughs Alternative Comedy Tour coming to Surrey.

SURREY — An “Alternative” night of laughs will feature T.J. Miller and Rhys Darby at Bell Performing Arts Centre on Nov. 16.

As part of a Western Canadian tour, the Just For Laughs-presented show will feature “some of comedy’s funniest and quirkiest stand-ups for an evening of off-beat hilarity.”

In the spotlight is T.J. Miller, the American actor/comedian best known for playing Erlich Bachman in the HBO sitcom “Silicon Valley.”

Also on the bill is New Zealand’s Rhys Darby, who played band manager Murray Hewitt on the hit TV comedy “Flight of the Conchords” and was also cast as the boss of Jim Carrey’s character in the movie “Yes Man.”

Show host is Nick Vatterott. All tickets are $45.50 via ticketmaster.ca. More show details are posted at hahaha.com/alternative.

