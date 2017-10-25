File photo The Sibling Rivals in a promotion photo from earlier in their career. The White Rock band will hit the stage at Ocean Park Hall this weekend.

Sibling Rivals to headline bash

Halloween costume party set to rock Ocean Park Hall

Legendary White Rock band The Sibling Rivals (featuring Jim and Rice Honeywell) will play a Halloween ‘Ripper’ party and dance this Saturday (Oct. 28) at Ocean Park Hall.

Presented by Legion of Sound the high energy band – a Peninsula favourite since the 1980s – plays a wide variety of cover hits and original songs in styles ranging from pop, rock and dance to blues, ethnic and reggae.

Halloween costume is encouraged for the 19-plus, licensed event. Admission is $20, all drinks are $5 and doors open at 7:30 p.m.

The venue is located at 1577 128 St. For tickets, visit legionofsound.com or text or call 604-817-1526.

