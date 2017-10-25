Sibling Rivals to headline bash

Legendary White Rock band The Sibling Rivals (featuring Jim and Rice Honeywell) will play a Halloween ‘Ripper’ party and dance this Saturday (Oct. 28) at Ocean Park Hall.
Presented by Legion of Sound the high energy band – a Peninsula favourite since the 1980s – plays a wide variety of cover hits and original songs in styles ranging from pop, rock and dance to blues, ethnic and reggae.
Halloween costume is encouraged for the 19-plus, licensed event. Admission is $20, all drinks are $5 and doors open at 7:30 p.m.
The venue is located at 1577 128 St. For tickets, visit legionofsound.com or text or call 604-817-1526.