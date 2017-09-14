‘Shakespeare My Butt’ band to play White Rock concert hall

Makers of a landmark alt-rock Canadian album are coming to White Rock’s Blue Frog Studios.

Lowest of the Low, to play the Johnston Road venue on Thursday, Oct. 5, is best known for the 1991 LP Shakespeare My Butt.

Early that decade, jangly-pop songs such as “Salesmen, Cheats and Liars” and “Bleed a Little While Tonight” made Lowest of the Low a Canadian indie-rock success story. Years later, Shakespeare My Butt was deemed a highly influential recording — one of the top-10 albums in Canadian music history, as voted by readers of Chart magazine.

More than 25 years later, the band has a new album, Do The Right Now, on Pheromone Recordings.

Over the summer, Lowest of the Low played a string of live dates ahead of Do The Right Now’s release on Sept. 8, with “Powerlines” as the album’s first single.

“‘Powerlines’ is a song about my experiences writing the first Low album, Shakespeare My Butt,” says the band’s Ron Hawkins. “I had recently broken up with a longtime partner and moved into a punk rock squat with some crazy characters I called friends. Every day I walked through the city with a notebook and drank in bars and went to galleries and shows and hung out in my little bohemian circle of anarchists, punks and poets. I became the protagonist in the movie of my life and the city was a cinematic sidekick and factored into the lyrics like a companion.”

Info about the band’s concert at Blue Frog can be found at bluefrogstudios.ca.

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com