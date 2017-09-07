Second show date for ‘Menopause the Musical’ at Surrey theatre

Hit musical parody staged at the Bell on Oct. 27 and 29

SURREY — The first staging of Menopause The Musical at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre is sold out, so a second show has been added at the Sullivan-area theatre.

Tickets for the second performance, on Sunday, Oct. 29, will go on sale Friday (Sept. 8) at 10 a.m. on Live Nation Entertainment’s website (livenation.com) and by phone, 1-855-985-5000.

The hit show will also be staged at the Bell on Friday, Oct. 27. Tickets went on sale Aug. 3 and have since sold out.

The 90-minute musical parody features classic tunes from the 1960s to 1980s, and has been popular for close to 14 years.

“Set in a department store, four women with seemingly nothing in common but a black lace bra on sale, come to find they have more to share than ever imagined,” says a post at menopausethemusical.com.

“The cast makes fun of their woeful hot flashes, forgetfulness, mood swings, wrinkles, night sweats and chocolate binges. A sisterhood is created between these diverse women as they realize that menopause is no longer The Silent Passage, but a stage in every woman’s life that is perfectly normal!”

For the second show in Surrey, ticket prices range from $40 to $76, plus service charges.

“This event is not recommended for patrons under 16 years of age,” Live Nation notes. “Patrons under this age may attend the event, but it is not recommended, due to show content.”

The show will also be staged at the Vogue Theatre in Vancouver on Thursday, Oct. 26.