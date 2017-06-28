Said The Whale to play free show in Abbotsford

Jam In Jubilee kicks off Thursday-night concert series on July 6

The Jam in Jubilee Summer Concert Series is set to run every Thursday in July.

The free concert series begins July 6 at Jubilee Park, located in the area of South Fraser Way and McCallum Road.

The evenings start at 6 p.m. with an art market and free music workshops and yoga, followed by music and entertainment at 7 p.m.

As with last two years, those in attendance can walk freely around the park, enjoying local craft beer and wine.

The After Dark Series, a concert at Townhall Public House (33720 South Fraser Way), follows each evening in the park.

On July 6, the festival features Said The Whale, the 2011 Juno Awards’ Best New Group of the Year, and Jordan Klassen, 2013’s Peak Performance Project second-place finisher.

The After Dark Series features Hubbo.

The headliner on July 13 is the trip hop, R &B-influenced Cree/Dene singer/songwriter isKwé, who was recently named by CBC Radio as one of the “top 10 Canadian musicians you need to know.”

Performing that night at the After Dark Series is Whiskey Jays.

Also on the schedule are:

• July 20 – Douse, Jackson Hollow, Blessed (and for the After Dark Series) Frankie; and

• July 27 – The Burn Ins, Kuri, Casinos, and (for the After Dark Series) Little Wild.

Founded in 2010, Jam in Jubilee (formerly known as Jammin’ Jubilee) carries on the live music tradition started by the Abbotsford Downtown Business Association in 2004.

Jam in Jubilee was adopted by the Jam in Jubilee Committee, a group of young people in Abbotsford dedicated to local music, business, culture and art.

To find out more or volunteer, visit jaminjubilee.com.