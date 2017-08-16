Ryan Reynolds leads moment of silence on ‘Deadpool 2’

Filming for the movie has resumed in Vancouver

Deadpool 2 star Ryan Reynolds and director David Leitch led a moment of silence on the film’s set Wednesday to honour the stuntwoman killed in a crash during production earlier this week.

Filming for the Marvel Comics superhero film resumed 48 hours after Joi (SJ) Harris died on the set in downtown Vancouver on Monday.

A grainy video posted on TMZ’s website Wednesday showed a group, identified as the “Deadpool 2” crew and Vancouver-born Reynolds, bowing their heads in a moment of silence.

Witnesses said Harris appeared to lose control of her motorcycle while filming outside the Vancouver Convention Centre and crashed through a ground floor window of a nearby office building.

The BC Coroners Service said she died at the scene.

The 40-year-old New York resident described herself on her website as the “first licensed African-American woman in U.S. history to actively compete in (American Motorcyclist Association) sanctioned, motorcycle road racing events.”

Her friends described her as a pioneering motorcycle road racer who lived her life to the fullest.

“She was fearless and relentless in her pursuit of her dream, to ride as a motorsports professional,” said a statement posted on Harris’s Facebook page Tuesday.

“She was living her dream, when her life was suddenly cut short while filming as a stunt rider. She will be dearly missed by her race fans all over the world.”

