Record crowd at Gone Country raises half million for battle cancer

It was an unforgettable year at Gone Country 2017.

In year five of the charity concert to raise money for cancer, the Langley twins who founded the event managed to sell out the show – meaning 5,000 people attended the fundraiser at Cloverdale Millennium Park Saturday and helped raise more than half a million dollars, explained Chris Ruscheinski.

“An absolutely incredible night,” he said, describing the show that started mid-afternoon and carried on well into the night.

“Just coming out of our coma now,” Ruscheinski joked, sharing the news of how much was generated.

“$520,000 raised!” he said, noting that Canuck Place in Abbotsford is the charity of choice for Gone Country, the second year running.

The dollar announcement was made Sunday. After a cleanup spree at the park, a core group of volunteers gathered at a local pub to celebrate “a job incredibly well done” and to rejoice in all that was accomplished.

It was during the after party, that the Ruscheinski boys – Jamie and Chris – announced the total.

“There were so many emotions when we announced the total to the team this [Sunday] afternoon during wrap up celebrations. My voice cracked during my toast, looking out at the people that mean the world to us. Everyone sunburnt, exhausted and a little hungover were now smiling, cheering, and crying,” Chris said.

In addition to thanking all the spectators who attended, all the sponsors who helped make it happen, and the musicians who performed, he expressed gratitude to the volunteers who make the charity event possible.

“We will never be able to put into words how grateful we are to our volunteers. The words just don’t exist. This is all because of them. All 200 of them. Thank you,” Ruscheinski said.

“Thank you to everyone who continues to support us idiots and our fight against cancer,” he added.

Planning is already under way for Gone Country: Here for the Cure 2018.

