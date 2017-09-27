Property Brothers meets Dancing With The Stars

Drew Scott of Property Brothers fame takes to dance floor on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars.

Drew Scott and Emma Slater are donning their glitzy wardrobe and dancing shoes to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Aside from taking a couple of hip hop classes when he was 20, Drew Scott is as fresh as they come when it comes to Dancing With the Stars.

But that is where the Thomas Haney secondary graduate finds himself on his latest adventure.

Scott, along with his twin brother Jonathan are the founders of Scott Brothers Entertainment, producing content for TV, film and digital platforms and Scott Living, a designer collection of indoor and outdoor furniture, décor and bedding.

The former Maple Ridge residents host multiple HGTV series, including the Emmy-nominated Property Brothers, in addition to Brother vs. Brother and Property Brothers at Home.

Last year they released their first book, called Dream Home: The Property Brothers’ Ultimate Guide to Finding and Fixing Your Perfect House. It was a New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestseller. They have millions of fans in more than 150 countries.

In 2015, the brothers even ventured into the music scene, recording two original music tracks, called Hold On and Let the Night Shine, with music producers Victoria Shaw and Chad Carlson that hit the Billboard Hot Country charts within the first month of their release.

Drew Scott serves as a global ambassador for World Vision in addition to working with a variety of other charities, including Artists for Peace and Justice, The American Red Cross and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Now Scott is foxtrotting across the stage with professional dance partner Emma Slater.

The ABC hit show Dancing With The Stars teams up celebrities with pro-dancers to compete each week for the Mirrorball Trophy. The couples perform a different dance each week and are given a score by a panel of four judges. The show is hosted by Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

Scott is thrilled he was partnered with Slater, saying that not only is she the reigning champion, she is funny as well.

“One of my philosophies is that you have to enjoy everything you do, and with Emma around you can’t help but laugh,” Scott said in an email.

Executives at the show had been reaching out for the brothers to participate for years. But the deciding factor for Scott is his upcoming wedding.

“I’m getting married in a matter of months and to be able to really dance for my first dance means the world to me,” he wrote.

Scott is the most nervous about ballroom dancing, explaining that over the years dancing for him consisted of goofing around. But he has always been athletic and since being on the show he has trimmed down and become more flexible.

“I have never moved my body in the way I am on DWTS,” wrote Scott.

“Basically, I am getting my abs back.”

• Dancing With The Stars airs Mondays nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.