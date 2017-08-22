Pier-concert series one of White Rock’s best events: BIA president

‘Conversation has started’ around closing Marine Drive to traffic during 2018 performances

White Rock BIA president Ernie Klassen, following Platinum Blonde’s grand-finale performance Saturday, promises concert-goers next year’s waterfront series will be “bigger and better.” (Lance Peverley photo)

The third annual TD Concerts at the Pier was put to bed with a bang Saturday, as thousands turned out to White Rock’s waterfront for the grand finale headlined by legendary 1980s Canadian band, Platinum Blonde.

But organizers say there is little time to relax in the series’ wake – planning for next summer’s “bigger and better” series is to get underway in two weeks, White Rock Business Improvement Association president Ernie Klassen told Peace Arch News Monday.

The event – an initiative of the BIA in partnership with TD, the City of White Rock and Remax real estate company – is “what the city needs,” Klassen said.

“The community, obviously, was totally in favour of this,” he said. “It was one of the best things that happened in White Rock this summer, for sure.”

The series, which launched July 6, featured six free shows, and Klassen said the turnout at each was better than last year.

While the only criticism so far has been around lack of parking, Klassen said, for future events, he’d like to see Marine Drive closed to traffic.

“Make it bigger, safer – I think the crowds are probably as big as we can safely accommodate the series, with the streets still being operational.”

The conversation to explore that possibility further, he added, has started.

“There’s all kinds of things in the works.”

Organizers are looking for more feedback on the series. To weigh in, email info@whiterockbia.com