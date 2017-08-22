Pier-concert series one of White Rock’s best events: BIA president

The third annual TD Concerts at the Pier was put to bed with a bang Saturday, as thousands turned out to White Rock’s waterfront for the grand finale headlined by legendary 1980s Canadian band, Platinum Blonde.
But organizers say there is little time to relax in the series’ wake – planning for next summer’s “bigger and better” series is to get underway in two weeks, White Rock Business Improvement Association president Ernie Klassen told Peace Arch News Monday.
The event – an initiative of the BIA in partnership with TD, the City of White Rock and Remax real estate company – is “what the city needs,” Klassen said.
“The community, obviously, was totally in favour of this,” he said. “It was one of the best things that happened in White Rock this summer, for sure.”
The series, which launched July 6, featured six free shows, and Klassen said the turnout at each was better than last year.
Organizers are looking for more feedback on the series. To weigh in, email info@whiterockbia.com