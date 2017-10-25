PHOTOS: Vaudevillians ‘Having Fun’ in rehearsal for annual bursary show in Surrey

Seniors entertain to raise money for performing-art students at Douglas Collage

Vaudevillians cast members rehearse a show-opening number at Surrey Free Methodist Church. Pictured from left to right are Graham Lawrence, Anne Fraser, Bernadette Ray, Don Skrypnyk, Pat Trimble, Doris Carruthers, Shirley Miller and Penny DeSanto. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

SURREY — The men and women of B.C.’s “number-one seniors entertainment troupe” have been hard at work preparing for “Having Fun,” the title of the Vaudevillians’ 2017 bursary show at Surrey Arts Centre.

This year’s show dates are Saturday, Nov. 4 and Sunday, Nov. 5, at 2 p.m. daily.

Funds raised at the annual event benefit performing-arts students at Douglas College in New Westminster.

Show details are posted at thevaudevillians.com, or call the arts centre box office, 604-501-5566.

Members of the troupe have been rehearsing the show at Surrey Free Methodist Church, 12371 96th Avenue.

The Now-Leader’s Tom Zillich attended a recent dress rehearsal to photograph the action, as seen below.

Melanie Paulse and Judi Georgetti with “Charlie” in rehearsal. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Dan Minor on the piano. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Roger Bose announces the action during the show. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Alannah Jacques sings during rehearsal for the “Having Fun” show. (Photo: Tom Zillich)