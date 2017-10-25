Vaudevillians cast members rehearse a show-opening number at Surrey Free Methodist Church. Pictured from left to right are Graham Lawrence, Anne Fraser, Bernadette Ray, Don Skrypnyk, Pat Trimble, Doris Carruthers, Shirley Miller and Penny DeSanto. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

PHOTOS: Vaudevillians ‘Having Fun’ in rehearsal for annual bursary show in Surrey

Seniors entertain to raise money for performing-art students at Douglas Collage

SURREY — The men and women of B.C.’s “number-one seniors entertainment troupe” have been hard at work preparing for “Having Fun,” the title of the Vaudevillians’ 2017 bursary show at Surrey Arts Centre.

This year’s show dates are Saturday, Nov. 4 and Sunday, Nov. 5, at 2 p.m. daily.

Funds raised at the annual event benefit performing-arts students at Douglas College in New Westminster.

• READ MORE: Surrey’s seniors entertainment troupe returns for 14th annual benefit concert.

Show details are posted at thevaudevillians.com, or call the arts centre box office, 604-501-5566.

Members of the troupe have been rehearsing the show at Surrey Free Methodist Church, 12371 96th Avenue.

The Now-Leader’s Tom Zillich attended a recent dress rehearsal to photograph the action, as seen below.

 

Melanie Paulse and Judi Georgetti with “Charlie” in rehearsal. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Dan Minor on the piano. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Roger Bose announces the action during the show. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Alannah Jacques sings during rehearsal for the “Having Fun” show. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Pat Trimble works on a solo number. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Previous story
‘Lost Boy’ balladeer Ruth B. headlines Surrey Tree Lighting Festival this year

Just Posted

Surrey council to vote on Hawthorne Park’s fate Nov. 6

Vote is on controversial plan to run road through park in the north end of the city.

Man charged after dog allegedly killed in Surrey

SPCA seeks lifetime ban on owning animals for Stuart Alexander Blackie

BREAKING: Pitt Meadows councillor convicted of sexual assault from 25 years ago

Sentencing date is Jan. 10.

Talk about pot: Surrey business event to spark discussion about legalized marijuana

Board of trade’s Surrey Hot Topic series continues on Nov. 9

Cloverdale-Langley City MP introduces bill to include Indigenous representatives on heritage board

Bill C-374 is John Aldag’s first Private Member’s Bill.

WATCH: Speedskaters race at Langley Sportsplex

The first big local meeting of the season drew 105 skaters.

Most Metro Vancouver residents support mobility pricing: report

Bridges and tunnels are congestion hot spots, says the independent Mobility Pricing Commission

Premier John Horgan’s deputy to probe B.C. salmon health research

Opposition presses Lana Popham on allegations about scientist

Ontario makes it illegal to protest near abortion clinics

Zones to be created around eight clincs in Ontario to prevent anti-abortion protests

Man’s death near Golden linked to Lake Louise killing

A woman was found dead at Chateau Lake Louise on the same day a man was found dead in a car in Field

Pit bull attack spurs call for provincewide dangerous dog registry

Animal control officers ask for provincial help to assist in seizures

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino for cut of revenue

Growing up next door to the pink house

Daughter of the man who built the recently-transformed Fort Langley house tells her story

PHOTOS: Vaudevillians ‘Having Fun’ in rehearsal for annual bursary show in Surrey

Seniors entertain to raise money for performing-art students at Douglas Collage

Most Read