North Delta happenings: week of Nov. 9

THIS WEEK
• Operation Red Nose Kick-Off: Nov. 9, 2 p.m.; Delta Gymnastics, 4680 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; The public is welcome to attend this free event that celebrates this holiday designated driving service with dignitaries, the media, gymnastics displays and a visit from Rudy, the ORN mascot.
• Coping with the Holidays: Nov. 9, 7 p.m.; Harold & Veronica Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Delta Hospice Society will be hosting an evening with counsellor Debra Wolinsky and music therapist Kristen Morrow about helping grieving people cope with the holidays and other special days. Registration is appreciated, but not necessary. Please call 604-948-0660 to register or for more information.
• Remembrance Day: Nov. 11; Various locations; Delta will recognize Remembrance Day with official ceremonies in both North Delta (North Delta Social Heart Plaza, 11415 84 Ave.) and South Delta (Memorial Park, 47th Avenue and Garry Street, Ladner). The North Delta ceremony, hosted by the Kennedy House Seniors Society, will begin at 10:40 a.m., with a reception at the North Delta Recreation Centre to follow. The South Delta event, hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion Delta Branch 61, will begin with a parade from the legion (4896 Delta St.) at 10:15 a.m. to the Cenotaph at Memorial Park for the 10:45 a.m. ceremony.
• Pedestrian Safety: Nov. 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sungod Recreation Centre; The Delta Seniors Planning Team invites you to a pedestrian safety event, held in partnership with the Delta Police Department, ICBC, Fraser Health and TransLink. Come join us to get your pedestrian safety reflector, take the Drive Smart quiz, play road safety trivia and enter to win one of the prize baskets.
• Operation Red Nose Info Night: Nov. 14, 7 p.m.; Delta Gymnastics, 4680 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Operation Red Nose Delta-Richmond will be holding an information night for all those interested to learn more about the program. The free, seasonal service, organized by Delta Gymnastics Society in partnership with ICBC, Delta Police and Richmond RCMP, allows party-goers to not only get themselves home safely, but their vehicles too. The service is available on nine nights during the holiday season to those who do not feel fit to drive.
COMING UP
• Fluterrific: Nov. 19, 2 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Enjoy an afternoon of flute music with a local ensemble of flute players performing a variety of music including baroque, classical, Celtic, Broadway and Latin. To register, please call 604-952-3000. Tickets are $10/person (10 years of age and under are free).
• McCloskey Elementary Dinner and Dance Fundraiser: Nov. 24, 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.; Dhaliwal Banquet Hall, #230 – 8166 128th St.,Surrey, Join us for this family fundraiser event including appetizers, dinner and dessert, plus a fun night of dancing Bhangra and performances by talented McCloskey students. Tickets cost $25 per person.
• Open Mic Night: Nov. 24, 7:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Singers, musicians, poets, actors and dancers are invited to take part in this variety show emceed by Patti McGregor. The general public is welcome to come. Admission is $5 for both performers and members of the audience. Doors open at 7 p.m. Free coffee and teas will be available. For more info call 604-581-6270 or 604-752-3072.
• Deck the Halls Christmas Artisan Market: Nov. 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Co-hosted by Watershed Artworks Gallery Shop, visit the Christmas Artisan Market for unique and local holiday gifts and decor. Admission is by food donation benefiting the Deltassist Christmas Hamper Program.
• Teen Night: Pizza & Games: Nov. 28, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza. Games and snacks provided by Imperial Hobbies.
• A Morning with Santa: Dec. 2, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Enjoy an event for the whole family, including breakfast, photos with Santa, crafts, photo booths and skating. All those attending must purchase a ticket at your local recreation centre. Tickets $10.50 per person.
• Teen Night: Pizza & Games: Dec. 5, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza. Games and snacks provided by Imperial Hobbies.
• A Morning with Santa: Dec. 9, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.; South Delta Recreation Centre; Enjoy an event for the whole family, including breakfast, photos with Santa, crafts, photo booths and skating. All those attending must purchase a ticket at your local recreation centre. Tickets $10.50 per person.
• Delta Concert Band Christmas Concert: Dec. 12, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Join the Delta Concert Band for a Christmas concert. Everyone welcome, admission by donation at the door.
• Winter Wonderland Skates: See Delta’s ice arenas transformed into twinkling winter wonderlands! Join us at North Delta Recreation Centre or South Delta Recreation Centre for skating and holiday cheer with friends and family. Regular drop-in fees apply. Schedule: Dec. 23, 27-30 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Dec. 31 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Jan. 1 — 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Jan. 2-5 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Polar Bear Frozen New Year’s Day Swim: Jan. 1, 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Sungod Recreation Centre; Celebrate the new year with a splash and frozen challenges at your local pool. Family admission rates apply. All ages welcome. Also available at the Ladner Leisure Centre and Winskill Aquatic & Fitness Centre.
• 38th Annual Polar Bear Swim: Jan. 1, 1 p.m.; Boundary Bay Regional Park; Start your new year off with a polar bear plunge into the chilly waters of Boundary Bay. Plus, enjoy children’s activities and entertainment for the entire family. Registration opens at 12 p.m.
• New Year’s Day Skates: Jan. 1, 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Start the new year off right with a skate on New Year’s Day. Family admission rates apply. Also available at the Ladner Leisure Centre (1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.) and the South Delta Recreation Centre (1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.).
