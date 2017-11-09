North Delta happenings: week of Nov. 9

THIS WEEK

• Operation Red Nose Kick-Off: Nov. 9, 2 p.m.; Delta Gymnastics, 4680 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; The public is welcome to attend this free event that celebrates this holiday designated driving service with dignitaries, the media, gymnastics displays and a visit from Rudy, the ORN mascot.

• Coping with the Holidays: Nov. 9, 7 p.m.; Harold & Veronica Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Delta Hospice Society will be hosting an evening with counsellor Debra Wolinsky and music therapist Kristen Morrow about helping grieving people cope with the holidays and other special days. Registration is appreciated, but not necessary. Please call 604-948-0660 to register or for more information.

• Remembrance Day: Nov. 11; Various locations; Delta will recognize Remembrance Day with official ceremonies in both North Delta (North Delta Social Heart Plaza, 11415 84 Ave.) and South Delta (Memorial Park, 47th Avenue and Garry Street, Ladner). The North Delta ceremony, hosted by the Kennedy House Seniors Society, will begin at 10:40 a.m., with a reception at the North Delta Recreation Centre to follow. The South Delta event, hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion Delta Branch 61, will begin with a parade from the legion (4896 Delta St.) at 10:15 a.m. to the Cenotaph at Memorial Park for the 10:45 a.m. ceremony.

• Pedestrian Safety: Nov. 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sungod Recreation Centre; The Delta Seniors Planning Team invites you to a pedestrian safety event, held in partnership with the Delta Police Department, ICBC, Fraser Health and TransLink. Come join us to get your pedestrian safety reflector, take the Drive Smart quiz, play road safety trivia and enter to win one of the prize baskets.

• Operation Red Nose Info Night: Nov. 14, 7 p.m.; Delta Gymnastics, 4680 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Operation Red Nose Delta-Richmond will be holding an information night for all those interested to learn more about the program. The free, seasonal service, organized by Delta Gymnastics Society in partnership with ICBC, Delta Police and Richmond RCMP, allows party-goers to not only get themselves home safely, but their vehicles too. The service is available on nine nights during the holiday season to those who do not feel fit to drive.

COMING UP

• Fluterrific: Nov. 19, 2 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Enjoy an afternoon of flute music with a local ensemble of flute players performing a variety of music including baroque, classical, Celtic, Broadway and Latin. To register, please call 604-952-3000. Tickets are $10/person (10 years of age and under are free).

• McCloskey Elementary Dinner and Dance Fundraiser: Nov. 24, 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.; Dhaliwal Banquet Hall, #230 – 8166 128th St.,Surrey, Join us for this family fundraiser event including appetizers, dinner and dessert, plus a fun night of dancing Bhangra and performances by talented McCloskey students. Tickets cost $25 per person.

• Open Mic Night: Nov. 24, 7:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Singers, musicians, poets, actors and dancers are invited to take part in this variety show emceed by Patti McGregor. The general public is welcome to come. Admission is $5 for both performers and members of the audience. Doors open at 7 p.m. Free coffee and teas will be available. For more info call 604-581-6270 or 604-752-3072.

• Deck the Halls Christmas Artisan Market: Nov. 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Co-hosted by Watershed Artworks Gallery Shop, visit the Christmas Artisan Market for unique and local holiday gifts and decor. Admission is by food donation benefiting the Deltassist Christmas Hamper Program.

• Teen Night: Pizza & Games: Nov. 28, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza. Games and snacks provided by Imperial Hobbies.

• A Morning with Santa: Dec. 2, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Enjoy an event for the whole family, including breakfast, photos with Santa, crafts, photo booths and skating. All those attending must purchase a ticket at your local recreation centre. Tickets $10.50 per person.

• Teen Night: Pizza & Games: Dec. 5, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza. Games and snacks provided by Imperial Hobbies.

• A Morning with Santa: Dec. 9, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.; South Delta Recreation Centre; Enjoy an event for the whole family, including breakfast, photos with Santa, crafts, photo booths and skating. All those attending must purchase a ticket at your local recreation centre. Tickets $10.50 per person.

• Delta Concert Band Christmas Concert: Dec. 12, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Join the Delta Concert Band for a Christmas concert. Everyone welcome, admission by donation at the door.

• Winter Wonderland Skates: See Delta’s ice arenas transformed into twinkling winter wonderlands! Join us at North Delta Recreation Centre or South Delta Recreation Centre for skating and holiday cheer with friends and family. Regular drop-in fees apply. Schedule: Dec. 23, 27-30 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Dec. 31 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Jan. 1 — 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Jan. 2-5 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Polar Bear Frozen New Year’s Day Swim: Jan. 1, 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Sungod Recreation Centre; Celebrate the new year with a splash and frozen challenges at your local pool. Family admission rates apply. All ages welcome. Also available at the Ladner Leisure Centre and Winskill Aquatic & Fitness Centre.

• 38th Annual Polar Bear Swim: Jan. 1, 1 p.m.; Boundary Bay Regional Park; Start your new year off with a polar bear plunge into the chilly waters of Boundary Bay. Plus, enjoy children’s activities and entertainment for the entire family. Registration opens at 12 p.m.

• New Year’s Day Skates: Jan. 1, 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Start the new year off right with a skate on New Year’s Day. Family admission rates apply. Also available at the Ladner Leisure Centre (1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.) and the South Delta Recreation Centre (1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.).

ONGOING

• Parent Child Mother Goose: Mondays and Fridays; North Delta Family Place – New Hope Church, 11838 88th Ave.; If you have a baby 15 months and younger, sign up for Parent-Child Mother Goose, an interactive nine- to ten-week program offered through the George Mackie Library that helps your baby learn speech and language skills with rhymes, songs and stories. Call 604-594-8155, ext. 224, to register for the Monday (10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.) program or the Friday (12 p.m. to 1 p.m.) program. (Due to funding this program is open to Delta residents only.)

• Learning to Square Dance: Mondays, 7 p.m.; Royal Heights Baptist Church, 11706 96 Ave.; Come out and have some fun, social time and met some new friends. It is “friendship set to music.”

• Take Off Pounds Sensibly: Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Deltassist, 9097 120 St.; We have a friendly group to help you lose weight. For more information, call Arlene at 604-588-3949.

• Storytime: Tuesdays and Fridays, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. (both days); George Mackie Library; Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Suitable for ages 2 to 6.

• Settlement Workers – Punjabi/English: Alternate Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers with all their needs during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and integration services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in B.C.

• Delta Scottsdale Lions Club: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month; The Lions Club is a service club that welcomes both ladies and men. If you would like to be involved in helping in your community, join us on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month (not mandatory) at the Delta Golf Course. For more info call Al at 604-594-8783.

• Poetry Night in Punjabi: Third Tuesday of the month, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Come hear two published poets/authors read and discuss their work and answer questions from the audience. This evening is offered in collaboration with Kendri Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Uttari Amrika and Punjabi Lekhak Manch – Vancouver.

• Recovery International Weekly Meetings: Tuesdays, 7 p.m.; North Delta Evangelical Free Church, 11300 84th Ave.; Recovery International is a weekly community-based self-help mental health group that offers tools and techniques that participants can use to deal with depression, anxiety, impulse control, anger management and a variety of other nervous and mental heath issues. The self-help systems used were developed by the late neuro-psychiatrist Abraham A. Low M.D. and have been helping people for over 70 years. Meetings are led by trained group leaders.

• FVRL Book Clubs: Second Tuesday of the month, 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and fourth Thursday of the month, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members are welcome. Books are provided.

• Bridge at East Delta Hall: Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays, 9:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; East Delta Hall, 10379 Ladner Trunk Rd.; The Duplicate Lite Bridge Clubs will be conducting their games in Delta starting in September, 2017. Cost is $8 per session, including refreshments. First time players are invited to come give bridge a try. Register by emailing ljsimpson@telus.net or calling Lynda Simpson at 604-788-4721. For more info about the bridge clubs, visit duplicatelite.ca.

• Supporting Family Resilience Group: Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Delta office – Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser, 4871 Delta St.; The Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a no-cost support group for parents and caregivers of youth and young adults who are working through mental health and/or substance use concerns. Facilitated by both peers and counsellors, the group meets weekly at our Delta office. Attendees please register prior to your first meeting by phone: 604-943-1878, or email: info.delta@cmha.bc.ca.

• Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Group: First Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; North Delta; Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers an obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) group for individuals with OCD and/or their friends and family. Our facilitated groups offer emotional and social support, encouragement and education in a confidential, non- judgmental setting. These groups are free and available to the public – no matter which city you live in. Please call 604-943-1878 or email info.delta@cmha.bc.ca for dates, times and locations and to register for your first meeting.

• Babytime: Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Make language fun! Start early with Babytime. Help your baby develop speech and language skills – enjoy bouncing, singing and rhyming with stories. Babytime is a fun, social bonding activity for babies and caregivers. Suitable for babies 23 months and younger.

• Parent Time (formerly BabyDaze): Thursdays through Dec. 7, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Relax and mingle after the fun, social bonding activity of Babytime. Parent Time provides parents and caregivers an opportunity to meet other parents, learn new parenting skills, and share information and resources. A public health nurse or guest speaker will be attending each month. Suitable for parents of babies 23 months and younger.

• LEGO® Club: Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Love LEGO®? We provide the LEGO®, you bring your imagination! Come play, create, and experiment. LEGO® Club is a fun afternoon program for kids. Children under five must be accompanied by an adult.

• Wind Down to Bedtime Storytime: Thursdays through to Nov. 30, 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Is your child ready for bed? Not until they wind down at Storytime! Join us every Thursday night for specially chosen bedtime stories, breathing exercises, songs and some sleepy yoga poses. Wear your pajamas and bring your favourite stuffy.

• Mental Health Resiliency Support Group: Second and fourth Thursday of each month, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; South Delta; Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a mental health resiliency support group in South Delta for individuals living with a mental health concern or experiencing symptoms. Please call the Delta office at 604-943-1878 or email info.delta@cmha.bc.ca to register for your first meeting.

• Knit & Stitch: Fridays, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Pack up your needles and yarn and head to the library. Knitting, crocheting, quilting and weaving are fun ways to connect across the generations. Join members of all ages and abilities to share ideas, techniques and good conversation.

• Storytime in French and English: Saturdays, 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime in French and English. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes in English and French. Storytime prepares children to learn to read.

• The Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions: Saturdays, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; This free six-week self-management workshop teaches skills to deal with the daily challenges of living with chronic health conditions. Adults of any age and caregivers welcome. Register at 604-940-1273 or at selfmanagementbc.ca

• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey: Last Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (except July and Dec.); Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72 Ave., Surrey; PCSG Surrey provides awareness, support and education for the prevention, treatment and cure for men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in Delta, Surrey, Langley and White Rock. Spouses and guests are welcome. For additional info visit procansupport.com or call 604 574-4012.

• Crossroads United Church Monthly Community Dinner: Fourth Saturday of every month, doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Crossroads United Church invites you to their monthly community dinner. Come and enjoy this free nutritious meal served in a casual, safe environment. It is a sit-down served meal and is open to anyone who would benefit from good food in a safe, family-friendly setting. For more info go to crossroads-united-church.ca.

• Community Games Drop-in: Third Sunday of the month, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran Church, 11040 River Rd.; Swing by for badminton, ping pong and board games. It’s fun for all ages, but kids under 12 need to be accompanied by an adult. Admission by donation of one non-perishable food item per person for the Food Bank.

• Canadian Federation of University Women, North Delta/Surrey: CFUW is a national non-partisan, voluntary, self-funded organization working to improve the status of women and to promote human rights, public education, social justice and peace. Every year, CFUW and its clubs award close to $1 million to women to help them pursue post-secondary studies and also provide funding for library and creative arts awards. CFUW clubs provide learning and fellowship through lecture series, book clubs and issues groups, work to prevent violence against women and child poverty, and promote early learning and child care. North Delta/Surrey club meets monthly and is open to all women graduates, students and associates. Call Heather (604-591-7678) or Eleanor (604-589-3631) for info.

• North Delta Newcomers and Friends: NDNF is a ladies social club. Please call and arrange to attend some of our morning walks, coffee times, stitch-and-chats, card games, par-3 golf, potlucks and monthly dinners. For more info please call Kathy (604-583-3691) or Diane (604-543-7345).



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter