North Delta happenings: week of Nov. 16

THIS WEEK
• Crossroads United Church Christmas Sale: Nov. 18, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Come out for this annual sale of gently used holiday-themed items (trees, ornaments, decorations and more). There will be a tea room, lunch specials, a bake sale and both cookie and soup gift jars. For more information call 778-593-1043 or go to crossroads-united-church.ca.
• Sunshine Hills PAC Gift Fair: Nov. 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunshine Hills Elementary School, 11285 Bond Blvd.; Come check out all the fanatastic items available, with sales benefitting the building of a new playground at the school. Admission is free. Please bring a non-perishable food item to support our local food bank. Visit sunshinehills.wixsite.com/giftfair for more info.
• Fluterrific: Nov. 19, 2 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Enjoy an afternoon of flute music with a local ensemble of flute players performing a variety of music including baroque, classical, Celtic, Broadway and Latin. To register, please call 604-952-3000. Tickets are $10/person (10 years of age and under are free).
COMING UP
• McCloskey Elementary Dinner and Dance Fundraiser: Nov. 24, 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.; Dhaliwal Banquet Hall, #230 – 8166 128th St.,Surrey, Join us for this family fundraiser event including appetizers, dinner and dessert, plus a fun night of dancing Bhangra and performances by talented McCloskey students. Tickets cost $25 per person.
• Open Mic Night: Nov. 24, 7:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Singers, musicians, poets, actors and dancers are invited to take part in this variety show emceed by Patti McGregor. The general public is welcome to come. Admission is $5 for both performers and members of the audience. Doors open at 7 p.m. Free coffee and teas will be available. For more info call 604-581-6270 or 604-752-3072.
• Deck the Halls Christmas Artisan Market: Nov. 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Co-hosted by Watershed Artworks Gallery Shop, visit the Christmas Artisan Market for unique and local holiday gifts and decor. Admission is by food donation benefiting the Deltassist Christmas Hamper Program.
• Teen Night: Pizza & Games: Nov. 28, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza. Games and snacks provided by Imperial Hobbies.
• North Delta Holiday Lights: Nov. 30, 7:15 p.m.; outside the George Mackie Library; Join us as the Delta Firefighters light up North Delta with a Christmas tree and light display outside the George Mackie Library. This event will be the second year of a now-annual tradition of offering North Delta its own official Christmas tree, and it will only get bigger and better. Join us at 6:30 p.m. for snacks, hot chocolate, kids’ activities and holiday music, and at 7:15 p.m. the lights will be turned on. Help us by sponsoring a strand of lights for $200. All money raised will be donated to Deltassist for their Christmas programs, helping those in need during the holiday season. To donate, visit deltafirefighters.com/north-delta-holiday-lights.
• A Morning with Santa: Dec. 2, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Enjoy an event for the whole family, including breakfast, photos with Santa, crafts, photo booths and skating. All those attending must purchase a ticket at your local recreation centre. Tickets $10.50 per person.
• Trinity Lutheran Church Christmas Sale: Dec. 2, 12 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran Church, 11040 River Rd.; Trinity Lutheran is is having its big Christmas sale on Saturday, Dec. 2. There will be lots of wonderful baking (Norwegian items also) and gift baskets, as well as a soup/sandwich lunch. Call the church office at 604-584-0111 for more information.
• Christmas Pottery Sale: Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, North Delta Recreation Centre; The North Delta Potters Guild is holding its annual Christmas Pottery Sale, featuring functional to funky works in clay by guild members for your shopping pleasure. Admission is free, come check out what these local artists have in store. For more information on the sale or the guild, visit northdeltapotters.ca.
• Teen Night: Pizza & Games: Dec. 5, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza. Games and snacks provided by Imperial Hobbies.
• Ladner Christmas Concert: Dec. 5, 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Ladner Community Centre, 4734 51st St.; Enjoy an evening filled with Christmas music favourites and sing-along with the Delta Concert Band, Delta Music Makers, and a local choir. Admission is free with donation to the food bank.
• A Morning with Santa: Dec. 9, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.; South Delta Recreation Centre; Enjoy an event for the whole family, including breakfast, photos with Santa, crafts, photo booths and skating. All those attending must purchase a ticket at your local recreation centre. Tickets $10.50 per person.
• Canada 150 Free Skate and City of Delta Celebration: Dec. 10, 1:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.; Sungod Recreation Centre; Delta has partnered with the North Delta Minor Hockey Association to host a free skating party. As part of the event, Delta will unveil an interpretive timeline of its history in two forms – a static display and a digital kiosk – designed to highlight significant milestones and successes in Delta’s history.
• Delta Concert Band Christmas Concert: Dec. 12, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Join the Delta Concert Band for a Christmas concert. Everyone welcome, admission by donation at the door.
• Holiday Open Mic Night: Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Join us for our open mic, holiday edition. Singers, musicians, poets, actors and dancers are invited to take part in this variety show emceed by Patti McGregor. The general public is welcome to come. Admission is $5 for both performers and members of the audience. Doors open at 7 p.m. Free coffee and teas will be available. For more info call 604-581-6270 or 604-752-3072.
• Winter Wonderland Skates: See Delta’s ice arenas transformed into twinkling winter wonderlands! Join us at North Delta Recreation Centre or South Delta Recreation Centre for skating and holiday cheer with friends and family. Regular drop-in fees apply. Schedule: Dec. 23, 27-30 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Dec. 31 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Jan. 1 — 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Jan. 2-5 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Polar Bear Frozen New Year’s Day Swim: Jan. 1, 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Sungod Recreation Centre; Celebrate the new year with a splash and frozen challenges at your local pool. Family admission rates apply. All ages welcome. Also available at the Ladner Leisure Centre and Winskill Aquatic & Fitness Centre.
• 38th Annual Polar Bear Swim: Jan. 1, 1 p.m.; Boundary Bay Regional Park; Start your new year off with a polar bear plunge into the chilly waters of Boundary Bay. Plus, enjoy children’s activities and entertainment for the entire family. Registration opens at 12 p.m.
• New Year’s Day Skates: Jan. 1, 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Start the new year off right with a skate on New Year’s Day. Family admission rates apply. Also available at the Ladner Leisure Centre (1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.) and the South Delta Recreation Centre (1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.).
