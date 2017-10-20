Screen shot of Fionn’s “Skeleton” lyric video.

NEW MUSIC VIDEO: Fionn’s ‘Skeleton’ features White Rock twin sisters

Lyric video for song crafted by 604 Records-signed musicians

SURREY — The 19-year-old twin sisters of Fionn have a new “Skeleton” to share, but it has nothing to do with Halloween.

A lyric video for the bouncy folk-pop song, crafted by White Rock’s Alanna and Brianne Finn-Morris, was released today by Vancouver’s 604 Records.

The song, produced by Louise Burns, will be featured on the duo’s debut album, set for release next year.

The twins graduated from Surrey’s Holy Cross High School a couple years ago.

• RELATED STORY: White Rock’s twins of Fionn take their musical talents to next level, from March 2017.

“Skeleton is about the many people you will meet who won’t care about who you are as a person, but will only love you for your physical appearance,” says Brianne.

“We really wanted the lyric video to have cool images that still carried the overall message of the song.”

The clip was made by Michah, who also shot Coleman Hell’s “2 Heads” lyric video.

CLICK HERE to check out “Skeleton,” via Toronto-based Spill magazine.

