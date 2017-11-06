New Cirque du Soleil show combines talents of gymnasts and skaters

Crystal comes to Abbotsford Centre for eight shows in April

Cirque du Soleil brings its production of Crystal to the Abbotsford Centre in April. (Photo by Matt Beard)

Cirque du Soleil is coming to Abbotsford with a brand-new arena creation.

Crystal explores the artistic limits of ice for the first time in the company’s 33-year history, and performs at the Abbotsford Centre for eight performances from Wednesday, April 11 to Sunday, April 15.

This unique production pushes boundaries of performance by combining stunning skating and acrobatic feats that defy the imagination.

Follow Crystal, the lead character, on an exhilarating tale of self-discovery as she dives into a world of her own imagination.

Feel the adrenaline as she soars through this surreal world at high speed to become what she was always destined to be – confident, liberated and empowered.

In Crystal, gymnasts and skaters perform acrobatics on the ice and in the air, seamlessly combining multiple disciplines for a world-class audience experience.

Synchronized skating, freestyles figures, and extreme skating are featured alongside traditional circus disciplines such as swinging trapeze, aerial traps and hand to hand.

Tickets for Crystal are available online exclusively to Cirque Club members starting Monday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m.

Cirque Club membership is free and benefits includes access to advance tickets, special offers and exclusive behind-the-scenes information. To join, visit cirqueclub.com.

Public tickets for Abbotsford performances of Crystal will be available starting Friday, Nov. 10 at cirquedusoleil.com/crystal.

Show times are: April 11, 12, 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m., with additional shows at 4 p.m. on April 14, and 1:30 and 5 p.m. on April 15.