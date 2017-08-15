Movie about ‘The End’ of Black Sabbath at theatres in Surrey, Langley for one night

Headbangers, this is your night.

A screening of the new movie Black Sabbath: The End of the End will take place in Surrey on Sept. 28, in a one-night-only offering at Cineplex Cinemas Strawberry Hill. The movie is also playing at Cineplex Cinemas Langley, among other theatres across Canada.

The film spotlights the iconic metal band’s “The End” tour, which ended last February in its hometown of Birmingham, England.

“The film chronicles this final tour and brings fans the up-close-and-personal story of the final, emotionally-charged concert, as the band performs hits including Iron Man, Paranoid, War Pigs and many more,” Cineplex says in a press release.

“Audiences can join Sabbath in the studio, as they deliver unique and exclusive performances of some of their favourite songs not played on the tour, and catch an intimate glimpse into the band’s world, the music, relationships and banter, along with personal anecdotes from Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler.”

Directed by Dick Carruthers, the movie will be released in various formats later this year.

For theatre locations and show times, visit cineplex.com/events.

CLICK HERE for info about the movie at Strawberry Hill in Surrey.

