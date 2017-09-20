More Riverdale celebrities surprise fans in Langley

Skeet Ulrich stopped to take selfies with fans waiting outside of Gabby’s Country Cabaret

— Actor Skeet Ulrich took selfies with Riverdale fans outside of Gabby’s Country Cabaret on Wednesday. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times.

Actor Skeet Ulrich greeted Riverdale fans gathered outside of Gabby’s Country Cabaret today, as the TV show continues to film at the Langley City bar.

Ulrich plays character Forsythe Pendleton Jones II, the father of Jughead, in the series.

A crowd of people have been standing along Fraser Highway all day hoping to meet some of their favourite celebrities. Earlier in the afternoon, crews allowed the fans to watch an outdoor scene of the show being filmed in the Gabby’s parking lot.

Yesterday, both Cole Sprouse and KJ Apa met with fans to sign autographs and take selfies.

Filming at Gabby’s will continue tonight, and is expected to wrap up in the early hours of Thursday morning.



