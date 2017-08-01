‘Menopause The Musical’ coming to Surrey this fall

Bell Performing Arts Centre date for the hit musical parody as part of tour

Promo photo for ‘Menopause The Musical,’ which is coming to Surrey this fall.

SURREY — Menopause The Musical will be staged here this fall.

Live Nation Canada today announced a date for a touring version of the show at Bell Performing Arts Centre on Friday, Oct. 27.

Tickets go on sale Thursday (Aug. 3, 10 a.m.) at livenation.com and also by phone, 1-855-985-5000.

The musical parody, which features classic tunes from the 1960s to 1980s, has been popular for close to 14 years.

“Set in a department store, four women with seemingly nothing in common but a black lace bra on sale, come to find they have more to share than ever imagined,” says a post at menopausethemusical.com.

“The cast makes fun of their woeful hot flashes, forgetfulness, mood swings, wrinkles, night sweats and chocolate binges. A sisterhood is created between these diverse women as they realize that menopause is no longer The Silent Passage, but a stage in every woman’s life that is perfectly normal!”

For the 90-minute show in Surrey, ticket prices range from $36 to $70.50, plus service charges.

“This event is not recommended for patrons under 16 years of age,” Live Nation notes. “Patrons under this age may attend the event, but it is not recommended, due to show content.”

The show will also be staged at the Vogue Theatre in Vancouver on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Wherever it goes, the show has earned applause.

“The show’s strong pull comes from the freedom to publicly giggle over the more sober personal realities that have come with aging,” wrote a reviewer with the Honolulu Advertiser in 2008.

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com