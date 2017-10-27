File photo Emma Schellenberg joins ensemble of Jesus Christ Superstar in the role of Tormentor.

Marriott grad featured in North Vancouver rock opera production

Emma Schellenberg has new musical theatre role in Jesus Christ Superstar

South Surrey-raised actor Emma Schellenberg, 20, is notching up another musical theatre credit with the URP production of Jesus Christ Superstar at North Vancouver’s Centennial Theatre Oct. 31 to Nov. 5.

The Earl Marriott Secondary grad, featured this summer in Theatre Under The Stars’ The Drowsy Chaperone, plays the role of Tormentor in the Andrew Lloyd-Webber-Tim Rice rock opera.

Director Richard Berg noted in a news release that it’s one of the usually male roles being played by female actors, although the roles of Jesus and Mary are traditionally cast.

“We have a small ensemble of 14… We cast the strongest actor/singers we could for each role, regardless of gender. We’re not trying to make any big political statement or anything like that – we simply want to tell the story in an exciting and entertaining way.”

Performances at 8 p.m. and a Tuesday matinee Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. and the venue is located at 2300 Lonsdale Ave. in North Vancouver. For tickets ($44, students/seniors $36) visit tickets.centennialtheatre.com

