‘Lost Boy’ balladeer Ruth B. headlines Surrey Tree Lighting Festival this year

The 2017 version of Surrey’s annual Tree Lighting Festival will be held on Saturday, Nov. 25. (File photo: Gord Goble)

SURREY — Edmonton-based musician Ruth Berhe, better known as Ruth B., will headline Surrey’s Tree Lighting Festival this year.

The Juno Award-winning singer had a recent hit with the piano ballad “Lost Boy,” the video for which has amassed more than 67 million views on Youtube.

Berhe won the 2017 Juno for Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

The festival-style event returns to Surrey City Hall Plaza on Saturday, Nov. 25, from noon to 7 p.m.

Several new attractions are promised, including an expanded holiday market and a Holiday Fun Zone with free zip-line ride. Road hockey games and amusement rides are also part of the fun.

Other entertainers at the Coast Capital Savings-sponsored event include Daysormay (a Vernon-based alt-rock band), Krystle Dos Santos (jazz-soul singer), plus choirs, children’s entertainers and more.

The lighting of one of Canada’s largest Christmas trees will take place at 6:30 p.m.

“Attending the Surrey Tree Lighting Festival has become one of my favourite holiday traditions,” stated Mayor Linda Hepner. “The beautiful Christmas tree, arrival of Santa, and great entertainment create a truly festive atmosphere. I encourage everyone to come catch the holiday spirit and join us at this family friendly celebration.”

Collecting donations at the fest will be representatives of Surrey Food Bank, Surrey Christmas Bureau, Sophie’s Place and Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society.

More event details, including a performer schedule and a “Fun Things to Do” guide, are posted at surrey.ca/treelighting.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter