The 2017 version of Surrey’s annual Tree Lighting Festival will be held on Saturday, Nov. 25. (File photo: Gord Goble)

‘Lost Boy’ balladeer Ruth B. headlines Surrey Tree Lighting Festival this year

Day-long event Nov. 25 at Surrey City Hall Plaza

SURREY — Edmonton-based musician Ruth Berhe, better known as Ruth B., will headline Surrey’s Tree Lighting Festival this year.

The Juno Award-winning singer had a recent hit with the piano ballad “Lost Boy,” the video for which has amassed more than 67 million views on Youtube.

Berhe won the 2017 Juno for Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

The festival-style event returns to Surrey City Hall Plaza on Saturday, Nov. 25, from noon to 7 p.m.

Several new attractions are promised, including an expanded holiday market and a Holiday Fun Zone with free zip-line ride. Road hockey games and amusement rides are also part of the fun.

Other entertainers at the Coast Capital Savings-sponsored event include Daysormay (a Vernon-based alt-rock band), Krystle Dos Santos (jazz-soul singer), plus choirs, children’s entertainers and more.

The lighting of one of Canada’s largest Christmas trees will take place at 6:30 p.m.

“Attending the Surrey Tree Lighting Festival has become one of my favourite holiday traditions,” stated Mayor Linda Hepner. “The beautiful Christmas tree, arrival of Santa, and great entertainment create a truly festive atmosphere. I encourage everyone to come catch the holiday spirit and join us at this family friendly celebration.”

Collecting donations at the fest will be representatives of Surrey Food Bank, Surrey Christmas Bureau, Sophie’s Place and Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society.

More event details, including a performer schedule and a “Fun Things to Do” guide, are posted at surrey.ca/treelighting.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Fats Domino, rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, dead at 89

Just Posted

Crescent Road residence ‘not targeted’ in homicide

More details released on South Surrey double-shooting

Chilliwack trustee issues apology for Facebook comments

Neufeld says he does believe in inclusion, board further distances themselves from his opinions

Surrey Mayor’s gang task force meets for first time Thursday

‘We need to get them early and often,’ Hepner says of youth being lured into gangs

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP locate missing 47-year-old Audra Jager

Surrey RCMP say Jager is safe

‘Surrey Remembers’ ceremony to be live-streamed next to museum construction site this year

All Remembrance Day-related indoor activities moved to Surrey Archives on Nov. 11

WATCH: Speedskaters race at Langley Sportsplex

The first big local meeting of the season drew 105 skaters.

‘Lost Boy’ balladeer Ruth B. headlines Surrey Tree Lighting Festival this year

Day-long event Nov. 25 at Surrey City Hall Plaza

Fats Domino, rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, dead at 89

Fats Domino was one of the first 10 honorees named to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

High-risk sex offender released to Vancouver halfway house

James Ernest Armbruster is serving a 28-year, 11-month sentence

Vancouver holds public hearing to regulate short-term vacation rentals

The city says more than 6,000 illegal short-term rentals are in operation

VIDEO: Wildlife centre reminds people to be bear aware

Bear cubs admitted to centre after mothers put down

Canadian snow crab imports threatened over whale deaths

U.S. groups threaten Canadian snow crab imports over right whale deaths

UPDATE: Rock slide closes Highway 1 west of Golden

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed between Revelstoke and Golden

5 to start your day

Pitt Meadows councillor testifies in sex assault trial, Langley sees employment shortage and more

Most Read