Lantern-making workshops will be held at Surrey Art Gallery on Nov. 8 and 9, with the Art Together group. (photo: surrey.ca)

Let there be light: Free events in Surrey during the month of November

Surrey Tree Lighting and Garden Light festivals are on the calendar

SURREY — Rain season has officially arrived here, but it’s not time to head indoors altogether.

The city’s monthly list of free events and activities includes Surrey Tree Lighting Festival and Garden Light Festival.

Birding walks, a movie night, Thursday Artist Talk at Surrey Art Gallery and a “Roll Back the Years” event at Surrey Archives are also on the calendar.

“Where did 2017 go?” City of Surrey event planners say in a post at surrey.ca. “Create some memories before the year ends and don’t miss out on free events this month!”

CLICK HERE to see the November list.

