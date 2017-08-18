LEGO love-in happening at Guildford Town Centre

SURREY — A LEGO love-in is happening at Guildford Town Centre.

Until Aug. 27, the shopping mall is staging a “Buildapalooza” event featuring exhibits, builds, activites and more.

The attraction this weekend is a Vintage Rocket Ship build by LEGO pro Robin Sather, on Saturday and Sunday (Aug. 19 and 20).

Also happening is a Bricks 4 Kidz LEGO Robotics Class on Saturday (from 11 a.m. to noon) and a LEGO Kid’s Corner event on Sunday (noon to 1 p.m.).

Guests are encouraged to “arrive early to reserve a spot” at the limited-seating events, which are also planned for Aug. 22, 25 and 27.

As part of the promo, GTC is giving away a trip for four to the LEGOLAND resort in California. Visit guildfordtowncentre.com for more details.