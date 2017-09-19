Legion of Sound’s ‘Seaside Shindig’ supports original bands in Surrey, White Rock

Fundraiser set for Sept. 30 at White Rock’s Star of the Sea hall

SURREY — A new arts-minded charity wants to make life a little easier for local original bands.

Legion of Sound Community Arts Society has staged a series of gigs at Ocean Park community hall over the past year, and they’re now aiming to raise money for their work to bring live music to the masses.

To that end, a “Seaside Shindig” is planned for Sept. 30 at Star of the Sea Hall in White Rock, with plans for a full Texas barbecue dinner from Railtown Catering, local craft beer, a full bar, three live bands and a DJ.

The $60 event ticket includes dinner, two drinks and the live show.

Vancouver-based band Coco Jafro will headline the event, with The Escapes and Sallie Carreon also on the bill that Saturday night.

Legion of Sound is a registered charity whose mandate is “to fund music development programs in smaller communities – bringing the best concerts to community halls and funding event costs. It supports developing bands, creates jobs and stimulates local economy.”

The organization’s concerts focus on “indie” and developing artists.

“In addition to supporting these artists,” a Legion of Sound press release states, “this initiative will generate local economic and cultural growth in our area. Legion of Sound had a great first year with a series of concerts on the (Semiahmoo) Peninsula. Now they are kicking it all off again with the Seaside Shindig to help raise funds to pay for bands, technicians, hall costs, insurance costs and equipment rentals.”

Coco Jafro mixes jazz, reggae and funk sounds with the voice of lead singer Karina Morin. The Escapes, based on the Peninsula, have done several live local shows over the past year, and Vancouver-raised Sallie Carreon brings pop, R&B and funk rhythms to the event.

Past Legion of Sound-hosted concerts have featured The Sibling Rivals, The Shenanigans, Aviator Shades, The Big Coast and other local bands.

More details about the Sept. 30 event can be found at legionofsound.com.



