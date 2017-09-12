Langley charity leads British Invasion to help burn victims

Dust off the skinny ties, ankle boots and British slang for a Friday evening fundraiser.

A mere $25 ticket gets people a lot of entertainment at the British Invasion charity fundraiser this Friday evening.

The Ron Dunkley Memorial Society organized the event as a fundraiser for the B.C. Professional Firefighters Burn Fund.

Heading the list of entertainment is the Beatles tribute band the Day Trippers.

“Ron loved the Beatles so we thought this year would be the year to highlight the British ’60s era with the Beatles theme,” explained Sandy Dunkley.

She is the mother of the late City firefighter Ron Dunkley and part of the society set up after his death to do charity work.

The Surrey Firefighters Pipes and Drums band have been added to the line up after contacting Sandy and offering to perform.

Friday evening events include a sock hop with dance contests from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., a classic car display by the Langley Area Mostly British Car Club, with judging from 7:30 to 8 p.m., and a celebrity look-alike contest at 8 p.m.

Even the prizes for the dance contests, – the Jive, Twist, Limbo, the look-alike contests of people such as Twiggy, Princess Di, the Queen, the Monkees, and others, the hula-hoop contest, and car juding will be “British,” Sandy noted.

An outdoor movie screen will be showing the Beatles movie Eight Days a Week, a film by Ron Howard.

“We also have the military museum with a few British military vehicles on sitem,” Sandy added. “Salty’s Authentic British Fish & Chips will be on site and a firefighters’ barbecue will be happening.”

Also to enjoy, there’s mini donuts, beverages and Cravings Kettle Corn on site.

The gates open at 5 p.m. and people are encouraged to bring their own chairs. The $25 price tag applies per carload so several people can get in for a bargain.

“It is a fundraiser for the B.C. Professional Firefighters Burn Fund, and all proceeds will be donated to them,” she noted. “Hopefully we will have an awesome crowd.”

It’s all happening at the Cloverdale Exhibition and Rodeo Grounds. Tickets are on sale at the society’s website.

Learn more about the Ron Dunkley Memorial Society or buy tickets.