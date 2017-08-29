‘Killing Gunther’ trailer features Arnold Schwarzenegger, downtown Cloverdale

Take a first look at the action comedy that filmed in Cloverdale last summer.

Surrey residents can now take their first look at Killing Gunther, an action comedy starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Colbie Smulders that filmed in downtown Cloverdale last August.

The movie trailer, which was released yesterday, features many familiar sights for locals. With the help of CGI and practical effects, the streets of Cloverdale provide the backdrop for car stunts, explosions and gunfire.

In the film, Schwarzenegger plays Gunther, the world’s greatest hit man. When a group of assassins get fed up with Gunther, they decide to try and take him out. But it’s much more difficult than they imagined.

Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam wrote, directed and also starred in the film. Killing Gunther also features Colbie Smulders (Avengers, How I Met Your Mother), Hannah Simone (New Girl), and Bobby Moynihan (SNL).

The movie is set to premiere in October.