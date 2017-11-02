Jazzin’ it up, 1920s-style

Alexander Browne and his Boulevardiers at Blue Frog Nov. 17

Alexander Browne and the Boulevardiers will be at White Rock’s Blue Frog Studios on Nov. 17. (Contributed photo)

A longtime champion of the big-band style is bringing his fresh take on the music of the Prohibition Era to White Rock’s Blue Frog Studios this month .

Alexander Browne and his Boulevardiers will perform at the 1328 Johnston Rd. venue on Nov. 17.

The music is described as “the jazzy, syncopated, devil-may-care dance band sound of the 1920s and early 1930s.”

Browne – a Peace Arch News reporter and crooner with the Aristocrats of Swing – was inspired to start his current band by an opportunity to meet Rudy Vallee, a popular band leader of the era.

Browne described the Prohibition Era as “a wild and crazy time that still speaks to us today.”

Complementing Browne’s vocals at the Nov. 17 show will be trumpeter Henry Christian, trombonist Jeremy Berkman, reedmen Tony Sheppard and Graham Howell, pianist Angus Kellett, tuba player David Sabourin and drummer John Cody.

Tickets are $39.50 (including a $4.50 service charge) . Doors open at 7 p.m.; showtime is 8 p.m.

For tickets, information, call 604-542-3055 or visit bluefrogstudios.ca