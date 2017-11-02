Jazzin’ it up, 1920s-style

A longtime champion of the big-band style is bringing the music of the Prohibition Era to White Rock’s Blue Frog Studios .
Alexander Browne and his Boulevardiers will perform at the 1328 Johnston Rd. venue on Nov. 17.
The music is described as “the jazzy, syncopated, devil-may-care dance band sound of the 1920s and early 1930s.”
Browne – a Peace Arch News reporter –
described the Prohibition Era as “a wild and crazy time that still speaks to us today.”
Tickets are $39.50 . Doors open at 7 p.m.; showtime is 8 p.m.
For tickets, information, call 604-542-3055 or visit bluefrogstudios.ca