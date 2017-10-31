Goh time for Surrey dancers in big ‘Nutcracker’ show in Vancouver

Royal City Youth Ballet Company also prepping its production for Surrey Arts Centre in December

Surrey-based dancers Teagan Sergeant (Little Mouse), Kylie Sergeant (Dragonfly), Kaili Westergard (Party Girl), and Eva Littleford-Solorio (Chocolate Besos) are featured in Goh Ballet’s 2017 production at “The Nutcracker,” which will feature hundreds of local dancers during its mid-December run at The Centre in Vancouver. (submitted photo)

SURREY — It may not feel like Christmas just yet, but some local dancers are working on that.

Rehearsals are well underway for Goh Ballet’s annual production of “The Nutcracker,” to be staged at The Centre in Vancouver from Dec. 14 to 19.

More than 200 dancers from around the region are part of the show, including Surrey-based dancers Teagan Sergeant (Little Mouse), Kylie Sergeant (Dragonfly), Kaili Westergard (Party Girl) and Eva Littleford-Solorio (Chocolate Besos).

Featured this year are principal dancers Jerome Tisserand and Elizabeth Murphy (from Pacific Northwest Ballet), as Cavalier Prince and Sugarplum Fairy, respectively.

Goh Ballet’s The Nutcracker – Executive Director Chan Hon Goh from Goh Ballet on Vimeo.

The cast will dance to choreography by Emmy award-winning dance talent Anna- Marie Holmes, with music by Vancouver Opera Orchestra. Tchaikovsky’s iconic “Nutcracker Suite” will be performed under the musical direction of conductor Leslie Dala.

The show coincides with Goh Ballet Academy’s 40th anniversary, among the region’s leading performing-arts education institutions.

“Vancouver has been our home for more than 40 years, and we are humbled and proud to be able to provide this incredible city with a ‘Nutcracker’ production that it can call its own,” stated Chan Hon Goh, the show’s executive producer.

For more details and tickets, visit GohNutcracker.com.

Meanwhile, Royal City Youth Ballet Company returns to Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage with its annual production of “The Nutcracker,” for five performances from Dec. 8 to 10 as part of a regional tour.

The New Westminster-based company is a registered society formed in 1989.

“We bridge the gap between dance schools and professional companies,” says a post at royalcityyouthballet.org. “We are a non-profit organization which presents professional productions with elaborate costumes, sets and lighting. Performing at a high level is a dream which every dancer possesses, and each deserves the opportunity.”



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

“The Nutcracker”: Royal City Youth Ballet Company returns to Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage with this holiday dance classic, from Dec. 8-10 (five performances), featuring Tchaikovsky’s classic score. Info: tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566, royalcityyouthballet.org.