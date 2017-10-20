Mike Delamont in character for his solo comedy show “God is a Scottish Drag Queen,” which plays Surrey City Hall’s Centre Stage theatre on Thursday, Oct. 26.

‘God is a Scottish Drag Queen’ comedy show playing Surrey has drawn flak elsewhere

In Mike Delamont’s solo show, ‘God’ is portrayed as a middle-aged, Scottish auntie

SURREY — A two-act comedy “of biblical proportions” is coming here, and the show’s provocative title may turn some heads.

Victoria-based comedian Mike Delamont is the brains behind “God is a Scottish Drag Queen,” a solo show that plays Surrey City Hall’s Centre Stage theatre on Thursday, Oct. 26.

As the Almighty, Delamont dresses is a floral power suit and goes about skewering “everything from circumcision, Scientology, and Adam & Eve to Justin Bieber and Star Wars.”

“‘God’ is portrayed as a middle-aged, Scottish auntie who discusses the Bible and tells outrageous jokes and stories,” wrote the Victoria Times-Colonist, which once described Delamont as “a cross between Dame Edna and Billy Connolly with a dollop of Eddie Izzard.”

The show began life in 2011 as a character in the B.C. capital’s Atomic Vaudeville cabaret, and has grown to become a four-part series.

Story continues below video

Delamont’s unorthodox “God” persona has occasionally drawn flak. He said people have written emails and letters protesting “God Is a Scottish Drag Queen,” although the comedian contends they came from people who haven’t seen the show, but merely noticed his posters. He’s been called a pervert and a devil-worshipper. In Chilliwack, members of a church gathered in the torrential rain outside the theatre to protest.

“They had their picket signs,” Delamont told the Times-Colonist. “We offered them tea and cookies.

“You get some weirdos. Over the years, we’ve had some bodyguards and security.”

According to a bio posted on his website (mikedelamont.com), Delamont has filled major theatres from coast to coast. In his six years as a standup, he has played the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Upright Citizens Brigade in New York and the famous Comedy Store in Los Angeles. He has been nominated for three Canadian Comedy Awards, including one for Break Out Year and two for Best Solo Show. He’s also been featured on CBC’s The Debaters and SiriusXM’s Top Comic Competition, among other career highlights.

For the show in Surrey, tickets for “God is a Scottish Drag Queen” are $25/$35 via tickets.surrey.ca, or call 604-501-5566.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
