Giant interactive piano demo’d by Surrey’s Maker Cube group

The interactive piano, as seen on Maker Cube’s Facebook page.

SURREY — The science-minded folks of Surrey’s Maker Cube group have created a giant interactive piano for public use.

An outdoor event Friday evening (Sept. 8) will launch the “Compose the Space” initiative, which involves “a piano that’s big enough to dance on” and Guitar Hero-style video game.

The group’s latest “interactive community engagement experience” will be featured outdoors every Friday in September, starting at 6:30 p.m., in the plaza facing the eastern wall of Surrey City Centre Library, 10350 University Dr.

“In case of bad weather conditions, the installation will be held inside the library,” the group notes in a Facebook event post.

Maker Cube is described as “the first collaborative space in the city of Surrey where members will able to to join workshops, use tools, and work together.”

READ MORE: ‘Gym for nerds’: Makers Meetups at Surrey library, from August 2015

The group’s goal is “to bring together individuals with different passion and talents within our community, and provide our members with a perfect opportunity to connect with each other through the form of workshops, meetups and events.”

Open Maker Meetup events – home to “Community Driven Workshops and Collaborative Workspaces – are held at the library.

Members of the group are given access to open workspace with desks, computers, prototyping equipment, power and hand tools. “At the Maker Cube space we have a large library of hand tools, power tools and electrical prototyping tools. Members are free to access these for their various projects,” says a post at makercube.ca. “Trained members can also use our 3D printers, lathe, PCB CNC mill, and reflow oven.”

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com