Friday is the first night of fright at Surrey’s popular ‘House of Horrors’

SURREY — The frights start Friday night (Oct. 6) at one of Metro Vancouver’s largest Halloween-themed attractions.
Once again, the re-purposed Potters garden shop in Newton is a “House of Horrors” for the month of October.
New for 2017 is a “Devil’s Descent” house, accurately described as a “terrifying vortex of rotted wood, rickety mine shafts, punishing industrial machines, monsters and zombies.”
The look and feel of the “house,” along with that of the existing “Monstrosity,” came from the brain of Scott Pasternak, the attraction’s head designer and resident horror-movie fan.
The Potters operation in Newton has been in the business of scaring people for the past 15 years, and a small army of employees is needed to make it all work.
“We have 16 to 17 actors on a slow night, and up to 35 or 36 on a busy night,” Pasternak explained, “plus parking staff, security, ticket takers, midway staff, concession people – lots of people.”
On a “slow” night, between 400 and 500 people have visited the “House of Horrors” – nowhere near the 1,800 or 1,900 visitors on the busiest of nights, Pasternak said.
Work to build the attraction starts in the first week of August.
The payoff, Pasternak said, is on opening night, when people walk through the houses for the first time.
On Wednesday, Larry Sellers and another actor wore costumes for the benefit of a Now-Leader reporter and photographer.
For close to 36 years, the White Rock-area resident has been busy scaring people at Halloween.
“I’ve been with Potters since their second year, about a dozen years ago now, and before that I worked in the States,” Sellers explained. “Every October, I’m here most nights. I actually took Halloween night off a couple year ago for the first time in about 32 years.”
He was dressed as “Al Gablownapart,” one of his six characters.
“I just love being able to get people to freak out – people that look you in the eye saying, ‘You’ll never scare me,’ and then three or four rooms into the house, they’re ready to leave because of it.”
Potters’ “House of Horrors” runs from Oct. 6 to 31 this year, at 12530 72nd Ave., Surrey.
For admission rates and operating hours, visit pottershouseofhorrors.com.