Fresh from Surrey’s Canada Day stage, Hedley launches ‘Cageless’ tour of country

Jacob Hoggard-led band to play Abbotsford and other B.C. cities this winter

Surrey’s 2017 Canada Day headliners will go on a “Cageless” tour of arenas in 2018.

The band Hedley, whose singer is Surrey-raised Jacob Hoggard, has announced details of a 32-city Canadian tour with Shawn Hook and Neon Dreams.

Concert venues in B.C. include Abbotsford Centre (Feb. 5), Victoria’s Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre (Feb. 6), CN Centre in Prince George (Feb. 8) and Kelowna’s Prospera Place (March 23).

Tickets will go on sale in all markets on Friday (Sept. 29), via the website livenation.com, with VIP packages on sale on Thursday (Sept. 21), via hedleyvip.com.

Appropriately, Hedley’s seventh studio album is called Cageless, recorded at Vancouver’s Warehouse Studio and set for release on Sept. 29 by Universal Music Canada. The R&B-flavoured song “Love Again,” already a hit, is the album’s first single.

“Performing live is truly what Hedley are all about,” Hoggard stated about the upcoming tour. “Touring from coast to coast and being able to bring the music directly to our incredible fans is like a constant thirst for us. We are hitting more markets than ever before, the production is bigger and better, and as always, we have lots of tricks up our sleeves… We can’t wait to share this show with the world.”

The VIP concert package includes “exclusive merchandise, a meet and greet with the band, and an intimate acoustic performance at the meet and greet.”

The Vancouver-based quartet also features Dave Rosin (guitar), Tommy Mac (bass) and Jay Benison (Drums).

Tom Zillich