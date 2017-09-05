Free kid-friendly concert by Surrey’s Hamilton at Langley music school

Celebrated children’s entertainer Chris Hamilton, a Surrey resident, is helping Langley Community Music School mark its annual Community Day Open House.

This Saturday, Sept. 9, the school is hosting a free concert featuring Hamilton and the Sticky Jam Band from noon to 2 p.m.

Every year they open up the facilities to the public, at 4899 207th St., Langley.

“We have lessons, programs and musical experiences for all ages, and are proud to be offering children’s concerts free to the community,” said principal Susan Magnusson.

“We invite everyone in the community to come…”

The school is opening the LCMS 2017-2018 with the first of a few children’s concerts.

Hamilton and the band will “delight audiences of all ages, with his fun, rockin’, folksy, funky style of music,” Magnusson said.

Inspired by the likes of Stompin’ Tom Connors, Bob Marley, and Sesame Street, Hamilton’s “highly interactive and energetic performances incite sing-alongs, induce dancing, invite silliness, and exude laughter,” she added.

“With his comic-like character and an extensive collection of original bouncy songs,” like Sticky Situations and Boogie Child, Hamilton knows how to “make a party,” Magnusson said.

She encourages people to join the open house and take the opportunity to learn about LCMS programs and classes, take a tour, meet teachers, or “get in the groove” with Hamilton.

Over the past year, Hamilton has been a little more focused on art than music.

“I’ve recently finished illustrating a second children’s book for local author Claudia Lemay and the cover for local (author) B. A. Schellenberg’s upcoming novel, A Princess Among Dragons – both Surrey authors. Both are coming soon,” Hamilton told the Now-Leader.

At Langley Community Music School, other children’s concerts in the works include their Family Intro to Music with Bruce Henczel on March 20 from 6 to 8 p.m., as well as the Rose Gellert String Quartet & Guests during another free concert on May 5, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

The school, said its principal, is “proud to be offering children’s concerts free to the community.”

There’s no registration necessary for the open house or and children’s concert. Registration, however, for fall classes also be available that day, as well.

LCMS is a non-profit organization and registered charity committed to providing “the highest quality of musical education to students of all ages and levels,” Magnusson explained.

That includes everything from early learning to pre-professional and adult programs.

With the support of the community, LCMS has become one of the largest non-profit music schools in the province, earning both national and international acclaim for their comprehensive and innovative programs. Learn more about LCMS programs, scholarships and bursaries.

The school hosts multiple musical concerts from October to May, including the Rose Gellert Hall Series, a Saturday evening concert featuring renowned Canadian and international musicians, as well as the Concerts Café Classico Series, a Sunday afternoon concert series featuring stellar local and touring musicians playing classical, jazz or contemporary works.

For more information, people can visit the school’s website (langleymusic.com) or call 604-534-2848.