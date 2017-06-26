Foam Glow run coming to Cloverdale this summer

Event participants ‘look like they fell into a tye-dye machine’

SURREY — A so-called Foam Glow 5K event is coming to Cloverdale this summer.

The evening event is billed as “a fun-filled experience exposing runners to glowing foam and a ton of blacklights all over the course,” according to a post at foamglow.com.

The “Vancouver” event will take place at Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre on Saturday, Aug. 5, with check-in starting at 6 p.m. and the race at 9 p.m.

The event is planned by Cool Events, a company based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Participants are encouraged to wear white clothing.

“Runner/walkers begin the 5K at the start line like a brand new canvas,” the company says on the website. “By the end, they look like they fell into a tye-dye machine and are covered with different colored foam that glows under black lights.”

After the run, an “after party” features giant foam jets and pumping music.

The entry fee is $25 until Tuesday (June 28); after that date, the fee jumps to $50.

For event details, visit foamglow.com/vancouvercan.