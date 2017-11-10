Fluterrific finds new home for fourth annual concert

The flute-only ensemble will be performing at the North Delta Recreation Centre on Nov. 19

Fluterrific will be performing at the North Delta Recreation Centre on Nov. 19, 2017, at 2 p.m. Grace Kennedy photo

North Delta’s flute ensemble is ready for its fourth annual concert, this time in a new location.

For the last three years, Fluterrific has held concerts at the Firehall Centre for the Arts. This year, with the Firehall Centre demolished to make way for a housing development, band leader Michelle Carlisle had to find a new location.

She looked at churches in the area, but was told that if the City of Delta was going to continue to be a co-sponsor, it had to be at a Delta building.

They talked about having the concert at the Tsawwassen Arts Centre, but it was “just too far away,” Carlisle said.

“It would be like selling the show to a whole different group,” she continued. “Which I don’t mind doing, but we’ve got a following.”

The concert, taking place on Nov. 19 at 2 p.m., now has a home at the North Delta Recreation Centre. Tickets for the concert are $10 and available at the North Delta Recreation Centre and the Sungod Rec Centre, as well as over the phone at 604-952-3000. Any tickets not sold before the concert date will be available at the door.

The show will include a bit of everything, Carlisle said: classical, baroque, Celtic, Latin and Broadway music will be mixed together with Chinese folk songs and Scottish ballads.

“I don’t think even if you were the most amazing players in the world, people would come to a show that was only one thing,” Carlisle said. “People like entertainment, I feel, and they like variety. So my personal take on this is to offer a mix.”

According to ensemble member Leslie McDougall, the concert finale will be “really fun.”

“It’s going to make everyone sing,” she said. “Everyone will want to sing.”

During their dress rehearsal on Nov. 5, many of the flutists were commenting on the new venue: the amount of space they now had, the lack of building support poles in the room, and the coat hangers along the wall.

For North Delta resident Keiko Funahashi, who started with the ensemble last year, the experience in the Firehall Centre has better prepared her for the performance this year.

“Last year it was more intimate because it was a smaller space,” she said. “But because it was my first time performing in front of people since graduating from high school [in 1999], I was really, really nervous.”

This year, “I feel like I can enjoy our experience on stage,” she continued. “And I think it’s important, because then I’ll be able to look at the audience and look at their reactions and enjoy what’s actually happening in the venue.”



