First beer free at Canucks’ home-opener Saturday against Oilers

Happy hour at Canucks games? Yup, on Saturday night (Oct. 7) during the Vancouver team’s home-opener against Edmonton Oilers.

“Fans can look forward to some new, fun Canadian themes when the Vancouver Canucks drop the puck on the 2017-18 NHL season versus the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday,” the NHL team’s PR department says in a press release.

“Everyone is encouraged to arrive early (doors open at 5:30pm for happy hour) and to be in their seats by 6:45pm for an all-new video open and special player introductions.”

Saturday’s opener, presented by Budweiser, kicks off a four-game, all-Canadian home stand versus Edmonton, Ottawa, Winnipeg and Calgary.

Fans are encouraged to wear their best “Canadian tuxedo” on opening night for a chance to win prizes. The night will also include iconic Canadian songs performed live during the intermissions by the Young Executives.

Here are some highlights, straight from the team’s media relations department:

Bacon and 25-cent lemonade

“The Canucks are again introducing a wide variety of food and drink options all over Rogers Arena this season, highlighted by a fun, new kiosk called “Bacon,” dedicated 100 percent to (you guessed it) Bacon! There will also be a new zone on the concourse for young fans called “Fin’s Family Zone” which will feature, games, entertainment and a more affordable menu for kids, including 25 cent lemonade, smaller hot dogs and popcorn.”

First beer on the them

“All fans will receive a complimentary Budweiser (19+) or non-alcoholic beverage. Doors open at 5:30pm so be sure to arrive early to enjoy a drink on the house and happy hour food and beverage specials from 5:30-6:30pm.”

Meat draw for charity

“In honour of the Canucks first four games versus all-Canadian rivals, the Canucks for Kids Fund will sell tickets on the concourse throughout the home opener for a traditional Canadian meat raffle valued at $500.”

Pre-game party on the plaza

“Join the festive pre-game atmosphere on both the Toyota and South Plazas with live music, face painting, poster making, BBQ and more, alongside Canucks alumni Kirk McLean, Jyrki Lumme and Harold Snepsts.”

Prizes and a great Canadian Puck Hunt

“Fans can look forward to prizes throughout the evening including one pair of full season tickets. Find hidden pucks all over the Rogers Arena as part of the Great Canadian Puck Hunt and claim a prize at the Team Store.”

Big 50/50 jackpot

“The in-arena 50/50 jackpot for the home opener at Rogers Arena is often the largest of the season and could reach upwards of $100,000. Meanwhile, fans all over BC can play the online 50/50 at PlayNow.com from their computer or mobile device which carries a minimum guaranteed jackpot is $5,000.”

New arena safety and accessibility updates

“New bag policy: Purses or bags that are larger than 14” x 14” x 6” (35cm x 35cm x 15cm) will not be allowed in Rogers Arena for any game or event. Guests will be required to return their bags to their vehicles or another secure area prior to admittance to Rogers Arena.

“Family ID bracelets: In partnership with the Canucks Autism Network (CAN), ID bracelets are now available for all guests to pick up at Guests Services in section 114 and section 311 on the concourse. With space to write the individual’s seat location as well as guardian contact information, these free bracelets will add peace of mind to families attending Canucks games and concerts at Rogers Arena.”

For game tickets, visit canucks.com/tickets or call Ticketmaster at 1-855-523-6800.