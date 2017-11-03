File photo Activities of the Peace Arch Weavers and Spinners Guild, presenting their Fibre Flare sale and show this weekend at South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre, were also showcased in Cloverdale in September.

Fibre Flare event returns to South Surrey

Peace Arch Weavers and Spinners showcase their wares this weekend

Fibre Flare is back for fans of all things woven and spun.

The Peace Arch Weavers and Spinners Guild’s (PAWS) 34th annual artisan sale comes to the Turnbull Gallery at South Surrey Recreation & Arts Centre today (Friday, Nov. 3, noon to 5 p.m.), and both Saturday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Sunday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

And as usual, it will offer a tempting array of richly coloured and appealingly textured goods not only ideal as Christmas presents, but also as ‘be-good-to-yourself’ indulgences.

In addition to the usual full range of one-of-a-kind handwoven, handspun, felted and knitted items, all three days of the event will also feature door prizes, a silent auction, guest artisans, ongoing demonstrations of techniques and an on-site café.

Surprises usually abound, as colours can be varied and mixed endlessly in combinations of wools and other fibres, making all manner of blankets, shawls, scarves, hats, bags, table runners, socks, baby clothes, felt insoles for running and hiking and wall hangings.

Founded in 1966 – but likely an unofficial group long before that – PAWS has historically drawn members from White Rock, Surrey, Langley and Washington State.

It was originally focused on weaving and spinning as a home hobby. But when the organization – originally based in members’ homes and then at Centennial Arena – moved to the former Station Arts Centre (now the White Rock Museum and Archives) in 1977, it became involved in selling members’ work at the annual Arts By The Sea event.

In 1983, the guild held its first Fibre Flare show, and achieved non-profit society status in 1987.

In 1989, it moved to the Honey Hooser Weaving Centre (now the Stewart House at the Historic Stewart Farm on Crescent Road) and stayed there until 2005 when it moved to the Surrey Museum – where it has a library, looms, spinning wheels and other equipment for members’ use.

Visa, Mastercard and Interac are accepted for all transactions.

The venue is at 14601, 20 Ave.; admission is by donation and parking is free.

For more information, visit www.peace-arch-weavers-and-spinners.org

