EVENT GUIDE: Surrey’s Canada 150 celebrations

Surrey’s Canada 150 celebrations will take place the Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds.

The festivities go from 10 a.m until 10 p.m. on July 1. There’s a lot in store — so much, in fact, that the City of Surrey has provided a place on their Canada Day website where you can create a personalized schedule of events, so you can hit as much of the fun as possible.

Canada 150 Zone

With a stage of its own, the Canada 150 Zone will be rocking and rolling all day, with live entertainment and a variety of Canadian-themed crafts, activities and performances.

First Nations performers, French-Canadian artists and even hoop dancers will take to the stage. Kids are welcome to decorate (and then eat) maple leaf cookies, get their face painted or participate in a mural activity. Pick up a “Surrey Canada 150 Passport” and get it stamped for a chance to win a prize, write a message telling people what you love about Canada and get autographs from some of Canada’s biggest artists.

Activities, booths and fun zones

There will be over 15 fun booths, featuring interactive games, free swag, prizes and more. Check out the Nintendo Switch Summer Tour booth, showcasing their switch console and interactive games, drop by the Surrey Crime Prevention booth to try your hand at navigating a fatal vision obstacle course or visit the Vancouver Aboriginal Child and Family Service booth for a colouring activity and free crayons.

The Downtown Surrey BIA will have a kids zone, providing crafts, face painting and other activities for children.

Families and friends can play board games together at Games Land.

Science World will be putting on live science demonstrations, family friendly shows featuring topics such as electricity and chemistry.

Families can check out the Sports Zone to get active and have fun playing different sports or visit Toddler Town, a safe, fun place for little ones to run around.

The Age-Friendly Activity Tent will have fun interactive games and intergenerational activities.

Storyville, the Surrey Libraries’ storytelling tent will feature Silly Suzie and the Great Smartini. Suzie will tell stories at 11:00 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. and the Great Smartini will perform magic at 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

A 270-ft zip line will give you a chance to view the Canada Day crowds from up high.

Shooting Star Amusement rides will return with a ferris wheel, the Zipper, Zero Gravity and more. For more information on ticket prices and ride requirements, visit the Shooting Star Amusement Ride website.

Live entertainment

There will be live entertainment from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Canada 150 stage, located in the Canada 150 Zone, and the main stage at the Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre. For full listings, visit www.surrey.ca/canadaday.

The main stage will feature live music, dance and showcases, including headliners Chilliwack, Magic! and Hedley.

Main stage schedule

11:00 a.m. Matt Henry

12:00 p.m. Music with Marnie

1:00 p.m. Indigenous Showcase

1:30 p.m. Opening Ceremonies

2:30 p.m. Shiamak’s Vancouver Dance Team

3:30 p.m. Aché Brasil

4:30 p.m. One More Girl

5:30 p.m. Sway

6:30 p.m. Chilliwack

7:30 p.m. Magic!

9:00 p.m. Hedley

10:15 p.m. DJ Flipout

10:30 p.m. Fireworks

Seniors Strawberry Tea

This annual event brings more than 500 seniors from throughout Surrey to the Cloverdale Recreation Centre, located at 6188 176 Street, for tea and strawberry cake — served by Mayor Linda Hepner and city councillors.

The tea opens at 11 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m., and will feature a full schedule of entertainment.

For more information, check out www.surrey.ca/canadaday.

Surrey Rides All-Wheels Jam

A skating jam will take place at Cloverdale Youth Park, across from Cloverdale Rec Centre, from 1 —6 p.m. Everybody’s welcome to join, just bring your BMX, skateboard or scooter.