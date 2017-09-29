Delta Nature Reserve to be transformed for Halloween bog escape

This is the second year the Burns Bog Conservation Society has put on a Halloween bog escape

The Burns Bog Conservation Society saw 192 people go through their Halloween bog escape last year. (Burns Bog Conservation Society photo)

The Burns Bog Conservation Society is gearing up for a spookatcular Halloween bog escape.

In the last two weeks of October, the Delta Nature Reserve will be transformed by the society into a unique escape room. Participants will have to use their wits to puzzle their way through the reserve while experiencing the outdoor adventure course.

This is the second year the Burns Bog Conservation Society has put on the Halloween-themed event, and comes at the close of a summer of bog escapes.

Last year, escape program coordinator Dara Peat said, the escape theme was more focused on ghosts. This year, it’s a party with werewolves.

This year’s escape will also be significantly longer than the other escapes: two to two and a half hours rather than one hour. This was a change made after surveying past participants.

Peat said the society has taken other lessons from their previous bog escape experiences: for example, the escape now follows a different route through the Nature Reserve, and they’ve put more emphasis on the puzzles visitors seem to enjoy.

“We have a good idea what people like,” Peat said. “We have a good idea of how to run the theme and how to make the experience better for everybody.”

Last year, Peat said, the Halloween bog escape saw 192 visitors. The society is expecting close to 500 this year.

Bog Escape: Halloween Ball will run from Oct. 17 to 22 and Oct. 25 to 29 between 5 and 10 p.m. each night. Tickets cost $15 for children, $20 for students and seniors, and $25 for adults before Oct. 3, after which prices increase by $5.

Bookings must be for a minimum of two people and a maximum of six, and can be made online at bogescape.ca/book-your-outdoor-adventure-today.



grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter