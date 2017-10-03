‘Cloverfest’ will bring beer, wine to Cloverdale’s Shannon Hall

The fundraiser for the Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary will feature craft beer, wine and food

Cloverfest will feature beer and wine from a number of B.C. vendors. (Natasha Kapur/Unsplash)

Craft beer, wine and food will be filling up Cloverdale’s Shannon Hall for Cloverfest on Saturday, Oct. 14.

A fundraiser for the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce and the Cloverdale Rotary, Cloverfest will feature local breweries such as Dead Frog Brewery, White Rock Brewing, Old Abbey Ales and Big Ridge Brewing, as well as beers created by Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s brewing lab. It will also host a number of B.C. wineries.

In total, there will be 20 different vendors from across the province, and live music during the event. Food will be provided by the Joseph Richard Group, which operates restuarants such as The Henry in Cloverdale.

Tickets are available online at www.eventbrite.ca for $25. Each ticket includes entry, two tasting tokens and a sample mug. Additional tokens are available inside for $1.50 each. Drinks are between two and five ounces depending on the vendor.

VIP tickets are available for $50 and include four tasting tokens, complimentary food, VIP line access and a VIP seating area.

Tickets will cost $35 at the door.

Cloverfest will take place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 14 at Shannon Hall on the Exhibition Fairgrounds, located at 6050 176 Street. The event is only open to people 19 years of age and older. No minors are allowed — including babies and young children.

For more information visit cloverfest.ca.