Christmas movie ‘classics’ at renovated Clova in December

SURREY — Christmas movies will return to the old Clova theatre next month.

The renovated theatre, now operated by Crossridge Church, will again show “Christmas Classics at the Clova,” with admission by cash or non-perishable food donation to Surrey Food Bank.

Tickets will be available at the door only, on a first-come, first-serve basis, for the screening of the Will Ferrell/James Caan comedy Elf (Friday, Dec. 15, 7 p.m.) and the animated classic Polar Express (Saturday, Dec. 16 at 1 and 3:30 p.m.).

“We won’t have any tickets in advance,” noted Lee Francois, lead pastor at the church.

“We previously tried showing some of the older classics like It’s A Wonderful Life and the original A Christmas Carol,” he added, “and it seems the movies that are geared toward the younger audiences, those are the ones that are super popular.”

Outside food and drink are not permitted in the theatre, and a limited concession (popcorn, candy bars, pop) will be available. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to showtime, at 5732 176th St., Surrey. More details can be found on a new website, christmasattheclova.com.

The church also rents the theatre to school and community groups, and George Greenaway Elementary’s Parent Advisory Council is doing its own screening of Elf at the Clova on Friday, Dec. 8 starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 at the door. “Wear your favorite Christmas jammies!” says the group’s Facebook event page. For details, call 604-576-1136 or email ggpac@ggpac.org.

• READ MORE: Clova Theatre gets a facelift, from July.

Meanwhile, renovations to theatre building are nearing completion, Francois said.

“The scaffolding is down now, and now we’re just waiting for a sign and most of the other stuff is complete now,” he said.

“The inside of the (theatre building) has been done for a long time, and the now the outside, it’s almost done, so we’re just waiting for lights under the balcony. It’s restored to its heritage, the original colour.”

The theatre space will also be employed for a “Christmas Eve @ The Clova” event, at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Dec. 24.

“At Crossridge Church, each year we get together at the Clova for this ‘candle light service’ to sing carols and reflect on the Christmas story found in the Bible,” the website says. “This is a family-friendly service with stuff for all ages to enjoy, so grab a friend and we’ll see you there!”



