Celebrate Chinese culture at the Langley mid-autumn festival gala

Event, presented by the Langley Chinese Arts & Cultural Association, takes place Oct. 8 in Surrey

More than 200 performers will gather next month to celebrate Chinese culture in the Lower Mainland.

The Langley Chinese Arts & Cultural Association is holding their Langley mid-autumn festival gala on Oct. 8 at the Bell Performing Arts Centre in Surrey.

The event will take audiences on a journey through ancient Chinese culture to the modern day with performances of Chinese classical dance, folk dance, belly dance, Chinese martial arts, musical interludes and opera, as well as a fashion show, special children’s program and more.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $9 for children and seniors. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m.

For more info, visit www.bellperformingartscentre.com.